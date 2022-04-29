Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Atlanta Falcons Draft Drake London 8th Overall

The Falcons add much-needed help to the receiver corps. It comes by way of Drake London from USC. More below

London was touted as the best receiver in the class by many, with a top ten selection expected at various times in the pre-draft process. Now he heads to an Atlanta team where he will be a day one contributor. 

2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Drake London, USC

Perhaps the Falcons opted for size in their draft evaluation, choosing the largest of the top pass catchers. Pairing him and Kyle Pitts Will surely cause havoc on secondaries. 

Atlanta starts their rebuild with London, as he looks to get on the same page with newly acquired Marcus Mariora in the coming weeks. 

