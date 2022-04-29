NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Kyle Hamilton at 15th Overall.
Perhaps the best player in the draft, Kyle Hamilton finally comes off the board at 15, more below.
Kyle Hamilton may have had to wait, but he is joining a franchise noted for their defensive play in the Ravens.
With veteran leadership on the coaching staff and in the secondary Hamilton is set to be a chess piece for an already stacked defense on paper.
