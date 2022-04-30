Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Select Edge David Ojabo at 45th overall.

One of the most talented pass rushers in this class comes off the board in round two, and to a perfect landing spot. More Below

Ojabo was a sure-fire top 15 pick, with the potential to rise into the top 10 as little as a few weeks ago. Then, one of the more horrific pre-draft events occurred when Ojabo ruptured his Achilles during his pro day. When Ojabo does recover though, the Raven's defense will be a scary one. 

2022 NFL Draft Prospect: DE David Ojabo, Michigan

After adding what many believed to be the best player in the draft in Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens aff to the defense with stud pass rusher David Ojabo. One of the most explosive athletes this year, Ojabo has the desired get-off and bends out of an edge player. 

The Ravens are an ideal situation for Ojabo thanks to the ability to both line him up as an edge defender and develop his pass-rush ability. Still very raw, Ojabo must learn some more technique, but once he does, the league may kick themselves for letting him slide. 

