NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Digital Draft Guide
It's your digital copy of the 2022 NFL Draft Bible, featuring 600+ detailed Player Prospect Profiles, the 2022 Draft Bible Big Board, positional rankings with verified players measurements (over 1300 names) and NFL Team-By-Team Offseason Trackers,
POSITIONAL RANKINGS
View the NFL Draft Bible 2022 positional rankings with scouting reports linked to the players' name. Click the position you want to view.
OFFENSE:
QB | RB | oWR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC
DEFENSE:
NT | DT | 5T | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | MIKE | WILL | SAM | oCB | iCB | S
SPECIAL TEAMS:
AFC NFL TEAM-BY-TEAM OFFSEASON TRACKER
View the NFL Draft Bible offseason tracker for the AFC conference. Free-agent signings, trades, draft info, and MORE. Click the team you want to view.
AFC EAST:
Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers
Read More
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Las Vegas Raiders
NFC NFL TEAM-BY-TEAM OFFSEASON TRACKER
View the NFL Draft Bible offseason tracker for the NFC conference. Free-agent signings, trades, draft info, and MORE. Click the team you want to view.
NFC EAST:
Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
NFC NORTH:
Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
NFC SOUTH:
Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC WEST:
Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks
2022 NFL DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD
Download the NFL Draft Bible 2022 NFL Draft big board with positional rankings and scouting reports.
Click here to begin the download of the file
It's your digital copy of the 2022 NFL Draft Bible, featuring 600+ detailed Player Prospect Profiles, the 2022 Draft Bible Big Board, positional rankings with verified players measurements (over 1300 names) and NFL Team-By-Team Offseason Trackers, Subscribe for full article
Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content
Already a FanNation Member? Log In