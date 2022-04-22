Skip to main content
NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Digital Draft Guide

The 2022 NFL Draft Bible Draft Guide is going virtual! Subscribe today to get access to everything you need for the upcoming draft.

It's your digital copy of the 2022 NFL Draft Bible, featuring 600+ detailed Player Prospect Profiles, the 2022 Draft Bible Big Board, positional rankings with verified players measurements (over 1300 names) and NFL Team-By-Team Offseason Trackers,

POSITIONAL RANKINGS 

View the NFL Draft Bible 2022 positional rankings with scouting reports linked to the players' name. Click the position you want to view.

OFFENSE: 

QB | RB | oWR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC

DEFENSE: 

NT | DT | 5T | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | MIKE | WILL | SAM | oCB | iCB | S

SPECIAL TEAMS: 

K | P | LS

AFC NFL TEAM-BY-TEAM OFFSEASON TRACKER

View the NFL Draft Bible offseason tracker for the AFC conference. Free-agent signings, trades, draft info, and MORE. Click the team you want to view.

AFC EAST: 

Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

AFC NORTH: 

Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals | Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC SOUTH: 

Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

AFC WEST: 

Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Los Angeles Chargers | Las Vegas Raiders

NFC NFL TEAM-BY-TEAM OFFSEASON TRACKER

View the NFL Draft Bible offseason tracker for the NFC conference. Free-agent signings, trades, draft info, and MORE. Click the team you want to view.

NFC EAST:

Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

NFC NORTH:

Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

NFC SOUTH:

Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC WEST:

Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

2022 NFL DRAFT BIBLE BIG BOARD

Download the NFL Draft Bible 2022 NFL Draft big board with positional rankings and scouting reports.

Click here to begin the download of the file

