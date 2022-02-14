NFL Draft: Biggest Combine Snubs

Every year the NFL has an event where many of the draft's top declarers show off their measurables and athletic abilities, it is known as the NFL Combine. Click here to view the top players that did not receive an invite.

Every year the NFL has an event where many of the draft's top declarers show off their measurables and athletic abilities -- it is known as the NFL Combine. Held in Indianapolis, Indiana., in front of every NFL team's Personnel department, the event goes a long way in draft positioning for the attendees. Part of this is because the combine is more than who is the biggest, strongest, or fastest. Teams have an opportunity to interview the incoming prospects and understand the human side of the player. Due to the all-encompassing evaluation required to discern prospects from one another, a combine invite is something few players can pass up. Naturally, when examining who is invited, the players that did not receive an invite come to mind. The draft often produces selections absent of the combine over those who attended. With that in mind, here are some of these years' combine snubs.

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Snubs What players didn't receive an invite, but should have? Quarterback Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M A season that saw Glass throw for over 3500 yards and 35 touchdowns, the FCS standout was able to show his skills off at the HBCU combine during Senior Bowl week but did not grab a combine invite. In a year where the top quarterbacks have not produced tremendous hype, Glass hoped to shake things up a bit and throw his name in the ring. One of the standouts at this year's NFLPA Bowl, Glass led the American team to a 25-24 victory in which he threw for 141 yards and one touchdown on 9-11 passing. Perhaps the 2020 season being cut short due to the pandemic hurt his reach, but Glass will not focus on his Pro-day to receive a proper evaluation. Running Back Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart During his time at both Hula Bowl practice and game day, it was obvious Chestnut was one of the better backs in attendance. He ran with power and caught the ball well during the week. Fellow Hula Bowl attendee Isaih Pacheco earned an invite to the combine, so the notoriety of the bowl was not to question. Chestnut will have to continue to grind for his chance as we approach the draft. Wide Receiver Samori Toure, Nebraska After a strong season for the Cornhuskers, Toure was a handful at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Vegas and earned plenty of acknowledgment amongst evaluators. Bill Smith of NFL.com was impressed, saying, "Toure has flashed an ability to get out of breaks and separate quickly. It has shown up in one-on-one and red-zone drills, allowing Toure to haul in passes throughout the sessions." One of many pass-catchers feeling left out, Toure sets his sights on Nebraska's pro's day. Wide Receiver Tay Martin, Oklahoma State An All Big-12 selection in 2021, Martin was a standout for the Cowboys and a primary reason for their success. Helping quarterback Spencer Sanders reach the Big-12 championship, Martin had double-digit touchdowns and over 1000 receiving yards. On tape, his physical attributes flash as he repeatedly wins vertically with adequate long speed and superb jumping. It will be hard to stand out with such a deep receiver class, but that is what Martin must now do to get his shot at the NFL. Wide Receiver Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne Young was hoping to be one of the few division two standouts that earned himself a trip to Indy, but it looks as if he will have to continue his hot streak at his pro day. With good measurables and a strong week in Vegas at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Young has the savvy ability to match the natural traits that you want at the position. Should he get an opportunity in the NFL, it would not be surprising to see him make the most of it. Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky One of the more puzzling snubs, anytime a receiver catches 150 passes in one season (even in an air-raid offense), he is worth recognition. Primarily a slot receiver for the Hilltoppers, Sterns and quarterback Bailey Zappe were a duo that left the FCS level to join their offensive coordinator at WKU only to set records and make it to the conference championship. When speaking of Nick Lamattina of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated, he described Sterns as "not the biggest or fastest guy on the field, but he makes up for it with quick feet and tenacious play from the slot." With continuity at quarterback on his pro day, look for Sterns to perform and make a statement as we approach the draft. Defensive Back Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State A chess piece for the Blue Raiders, Blankenship leaves Murfreesboro with over 400 tackles, 19 pass breakups, and nine interceptions. Today's NFL requires defenders to be able to be multiple in both their skillset and positional alignment. Blankenship has the fundamentals and tenacity to be a box safety, combined with the ball-skills to play in the middle of the field. No combine invite will sting, but Blankenship can change his status with good testing as we lead up to April.

