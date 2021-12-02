Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
NFL Draft: Boston College Wide Receiver Hits Transfer Portal

Boston College wide receiver Kobay White is leaving Boston College and will enter the transfer portal. Where could he land and how can he boost his NFL Draft stock?
Kobay White

News out of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, where graduate student Kobay White has decided to transfer from Boston College. The 5'11'' 198-pound Wideout fell out of favor in the rotation this year as he recorded one reception for 25 yards. White Missed the 2020 season due to injury but before that earned pre-season all ACC honors in 2019, a season in which he led the team in receptions.

White finishes his career at Boston College with 96 catches for 1409 yards and ten scores. His 2018/2019 tape shows some promise as he consistently separated vertically and lined up at the X, H, and Z positions on the field. White also can gather yards after the catch with a stout frame and physical running style. The Wideout will look to regain his form at a new program next fall. 

