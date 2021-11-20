NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - A Top Quarterback Intends to Declare

The Ole Miss quarterback, Matt Corral, shares that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Will he be the top quarterback off the board? Read more.

Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral Intends to Declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

Let the debate for the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft begin. With Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral officially making his intent for the 2022 NFL Draft known, the first domino has fallen in what is sure to be a flurry of signal-callers who declare for the NFL Draft during the winter months.

The Ole Miss gunslinger posted a farewell message to Rebels fans on his social media account before their game against Vanderbilt.

"As I think about my final game at The Vaught, I really don't know where to start," Corral said in a statement in his tweet. "I'll begin with how different our coaching staff is -- a good different. It's a staff built on relationships and mentoring. We truly have a one-of-a-kind program at Ole Miss."

"I really mean it when I say this team means something to me," Corral said. "The other leaders and I formed a bond on this team that came together when times were tough. When nobody was clapping for us, we were the ones holding it together. The love on this team was and is unmatched."

Corral saw his draft stock all over the board to start the college football season due to his streaky play and questions about consistency. A strong 2021 campaign has impressed NFL scouts enough to be considered the potential number one overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Under the tutelage of offensive whiz Lande Kiffin, the strong-armed Corral has harnessed some of the mistakes that haunted him earlier in his career and, as a result, limited his interception total from 14 a year ago down to just two this season.

"Coach Kiffin and Coach Lebby showed me how to be a true leader on and off the field," Corral wrote. "They prepared me to be an elite player at the position, and nothing less was acceptable.

His ability to bide time in the pocket and extend plays is conducive to the modern-day NFL schemes being played, making Corral a hot commodity leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft. First, he'll need to line up under center against the Commodores.

"Thank you, Ole Miss and my brothers," Corral said, "and I look forward to finishing this journey with Rebel Pride."

The Detroit Lions are expected to hold the number one overall pick come April. Will they be ordering up some Golden Corral?

