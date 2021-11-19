Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - Heralded College Football Star Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

The Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross has entered the NFL Draft. Can he become what his potential has shown? Read more to find out.
Author:

Clemson Tigers' Wide Receiver Justyn Ross Declares For NFL Draft

The Clemson Tigers wide receiver has entered the NFL Draft. Can he become what his potential has shown? Read more to find out.

The Clemson Tigers wide receiver has entered the NFL Draft. Can he become what his potential has shown? Read more to find out.

READ MORE: Justyn Ross Scouting Report

The lightning rod collegiate career of Justyn Ross has come to an end. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated that the wide receiver will require surgery on the stress fracture he suffered on his foot during the preseason and will then turn his attention towards preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Once a budding star, Ross figured to be a future first-round pick after his masterful 1,000-yard freshman campaign—capped off by a sensational performance in the 2018 College Football National Championship. However, a congenital fusion in his neck forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

This will be the second time that Ross is flagged by scouts due to medical reasons, which will sound off alarms inside some front office buildings. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout bounced back with a strong year, nabbing 46 balls for 514 receiving yards and three scores this season, despite streaky quarterback play.

“It’s amazing what he’s been able to do,” Swinney said of this past season. “His toughness is second to none. What he’s put on tape for (NFL scouts) to see him play football kind of put their fears to rest.”

A lengthy, athletic playmaker, Ross is a sound route runner, who understands how to create separation, demonstrates exceptional athleticism and is a pure hands-catcher. There is no doubt he possesses an ideal frame to play the boundary and the skill-set to make an immediate impact at the next level.

However, NFL decision-makers will need to weigh the risk/reward value on Ross, who now has endured significant injuries in each of the past two training camps. That will make the upcoming NFL Draft cycle a critical process in determining his stock.

“It’s not going to take him long to get back.” Swinney detailed. “I don’t know if he could play in a bowl game or not but he’ll definitely be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the combine and be ready to roll.”

Should Ross suffer a setback during the rehab process and is unable to perform fully in the NFL Scouting Combine, he will have one final opportunity to state his case to pro scouts that he is worth the investment of a high pick at Clemson pro day.

Read More

It is not the storybook ending that Ross once hoped for, after a fairy tale beginning to the start of his career. Now, he looks to turn the page and write the next chapters to his professional career.

Keep it locked 24/7/365 at NFL Draft Bible, for exclusive year-round coverage. The Leading Authority on the NFL Draft and everything football, since 2002. It’s what we do!

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

Justyn Ross
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - Heralded College Football Star Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

22 seconds ago
kedon slovis
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Have We Seen the Last of Kedon Slovis with the Trojans?

12 minutes ago
Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, Oklahoma
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler - A Bang to a Whimper

14 minutes ago
Kenneth Walker
News

College Football: 2021 Heisman Trophy A Three Horse Race

18 minutes ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMBLING GAMLBE BETTING BET BETS ODDS LINES FOOTBALL NFL SITES
News

Gambling: Week 12 College Football Games to Bet on

41 minutes ago
Ezekiel Elliott.jfif
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop, Playoff Push Week 10

1 hour ago
carleton-university-ravens-logo-747x420
CF1

Esports: Radiant and Immortal Final Power Rankings

3 hours ago
new england patriots atlanta falcons thursday night football how to watch nfl
News

How to Watch: NFL Football Games Today - 11/18/21

21 hours ago
n0V6T9pU_400x400
CF1

Esports: Radiant and Immortal Division Runner-Up

23 hours ago