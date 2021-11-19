NFL Draft: BREAKING NEWS - Heralded College Football Star Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

The Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross has entered the NFL Draft. Can he become what his potential has shown? Read more to find out.

Clemson Tigers' Wide Receiver Justyn Ross Declares For NFL Draft

The lightning rod collegiate career of Justyn Ross has come to an end. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney indicated that the wide receiver will require surgery on the stress fracture he suffered on his foot during the preseason and will then turn his attention towards preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Once a budding star, Ross figured to be a future first-round pick after his masterful 1,000-yard freshman campaign—capped off by a sensational performance in the 2018 College Football National Championship. However, a congenital fusion in his neck forced him to miss the entire 2020 season.

This will be the second time that Ross is flagged by scouts due to medical reasons, which will sound off alarms inside some front office buildings. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout bounced back with a strong year, nabbing 46 balls for 514 receiving yards and three scores this season, despite streaky quarterback play.

“It’s amazing what he’s been able to do,” Swinney said of this past season. “His toughness is second to none. What he’s put on tape for (NFL scouts) to see him play football kind of put their fears to rest.”

A lengthy, athletic playmaker, Ross is a sound route runner, who understands how to create separation, demonstrates exceptional athleticism and is a pure hands-catcher. There is no doubt he possesses an ideal frame to play the boundary and the skill-set to make an immediate impact at the next level.

However, NFL decision-makers will need to weigh the risk/reward value on Ross, who now has endured significant injuries in each of the past two training camps. That will make the upcoming NFL Draft cycle a critical process in determining his stock.

“It’s not going to take him long to get back.” Swinney detailed. “I don’t know if he could play in a bowl game or not but he’ll definitely be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the combine and be ready to roll.”

Should Ross suffer a setback during the rehab process and is unable to perform fully in the NFL Scouting Combine, he will have one final opportunity to state his case to pro scouts that he is worth the investment of a high pick at Clemson pro day.

It is not the storybook ending that Ross once hoped for, after a fairy tale beginning to the start of his career. Now, he looks to turn the page and write the next chapters to his professional career.

