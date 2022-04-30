Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers Select Matt Corral at 94th Overall.

Matt Corral is officially a Carolina Panther. What does that mean for their quarterback plans? More Below

Corral has some of the tightest and most fundamental mechanics in the class. A snap release that involves fluid hips and sound feet, Corral has a rapid throwing motion that results in on-time, well-placed footballs. Many have pointed to his college scheme as a liability but is it really?

Matt Corral

Yes, the RPO heavy offense of Ole Miss may be viewed as "gimmicky" or "easier" than pro-style offenses, but it is still a widely used system in the NFL. One thing that Corral will have to clean up is his deep ball accuracy. Regardless of the offense, missing out on big plays is not the recipe for success in the NFL.

With the Panthers in need of a season that produces wins, many thought the Panthers would make a play for a big quarterback. It seems as if they will go forward with Sam Darnold and now Matt Corral, making training camp and the quarterback competition in Carolina must watch over the summer. 

