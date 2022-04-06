NFL Draft: Cincinnati Safety Rising up Draft Boards

While much has been made about the talent at the top of the safety class, there are playmakers to be found in later rounds. Former Bearcat Safety Bryan Cook is looking to stake his claim amongst the positions best.

Although Cook did not participate in Cincinnati's March 24th Pro Day, his stock may still be rising. A shoulder injury has kept Cook out of the pre-draft evaluation process, making him unable to log any workouts at the Combine or his Pro Day due to ongoing rehab.

This has not scared off NFL evaluators, as Cook's tape speaks for itself. Lance Zierlein of NFL.Com described Cook's skills, saying: "Cook plays with the confidence and consistency of pro safety and loves to run and hit. His blend of football intelligence, athleticism, and physicality make him an ideal fit for matchup-oriented defenses looking for versatile back-end chameleons."

It is being said that Cook is generating multiple third-round evaluations by teams, a rise from his preliminary status. If his rehab process continues its positive trend, Cook may hear his name called sooner than later.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes