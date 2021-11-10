NFL Draft: College Football Prospects on the Rise

The NFL Draft will be here before we know it. Check out the three prospects that are in the rise and how they reflect our rankings.

Three Prospects Rising Up The NFL Draft Boards: Rankings Below

Kenny Pickett has quickly become one of the best NFL Draft prospects at the quarterback position.

The NFL season has passed its halfway point. Most teams in the college ranks have three or four games remaining on their schedules. Before we know it, the holiday season will be here, which will give us bowl games galore. It seems like just yesterday the season started, and we're already deep into the bowl conversation. It's time to start diving into NFL Draft prospects and their rankings.

We're also deep into the conversation about the 2022 NFL Draft. Many teams in the NFL are already looking towards the future, and this year's draft class has something for just about everyone. If you need an electric wide receiver to open up your offense, this year's class has a plethora of them.

Need someone to rush the passer and put some pressure on opposing offenses? The 2022 NFL Draft class has it! Need a lock-down cornerback, a shifty running back, or a linebacker who can provide you with sideline-to-sideline coverage? You're in luck! Every week NFL Draft prospects are putting their names on the map and rising up NFL Draft boards. Let's look at a few of those NFL Draft prospects who made a name for themselves in week ten.

Jahan Dotson - WR, Penn State

This season may not have gone the way many Penn State fans had hoped. After starting strong with five straight wins, including two over ranked opponents, the Nittany Lions had lost three straight. The losing started with a tough loss to #3 Iowa, then a nine-overtime, low-scoring affair against Illinois. Penn State capped the streak with a hard-fought loss to #5 Ohio State, and with it any hopes of climbing back into CFB Playoff prominence.

Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been a bright spot on the season for Penn State, and he took it upon himself on Saturday to bring the streak to an end. Dotson lived up in a big way, hauling in 11 receptions for a whopping 242 yards and three touchdowns. It was by far Dotson's best performance of the season and came at a time when his team needed him most.

Physical tools are great, and Dotson has those in spades. He's a crafty route-runner and has soft hands. He's got plenty of speed and can control his body to make some spectacular catches. But one of the traits you can't quantify is a player's heart -- yet it's something scouts consider incredibly important. Dotson showed a ton of heart in this performance.

At a time when he could have been upset and packed it in, Dotson rallied. Coming off of three straight losses, all hard-fought and emotional, can take a lot out of a player. To see Dotson bounce back and have such a stellar performance is a massive checkmark in his "pro" column. The 2022 NFL Draft has a deep class of wide receivers, and Dotson is making a case to be the top of that class.

Kenny Pickett - QB, Pittsburgh

We've spent a lot of time in these columns talking about the quarterbacks. This season has been quite the rollercoaster ride. Some quarterbacks -- Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell -- have experienced a significant fall from grace regarding their NFL Draft stock. For better or worse, the 2022 NFL Draft will be judged largely on the quality of its quarterback class.

Other quarterbacks, like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, have used that power vacuum to their advantage. Pickett picked apart Duke's defense to the tune of over 400 yards and three touchdowns. But the stats are only part of the story with Pickett. His game Saturday is a perfect example of the strides Pickett has made in his game and why he's risen so much as of late.

What has impressed the most about Pickett more than the raw numbers is the progression he's made in his game from year's past to now. Pickett seems to have a lot more juice on the ball this season, which has put to rest some of the questions about his arm strength. He also sees the field better, goes through his reads quicker, and is making better decisions. All significant leaps scouts have wanted to see.

Pickett is a guy most scouts likely saw as a late-round prospect coming into the season, but he's done very nicely for himself this season. In a class where there is as much uncertainty at the top as there is this year, Pickett could very well find himself sneaking into the day two conversation. Quite the leap for the senior quarterback.

Devin Lloyd - LB, Utah

If you're only watching college football on Saturdays, you're doing yourself a disservice. Saturday is the main attraction, but Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays give us some great appetizers for the main course to come. That has been the case throughout the season, and week ten was no exception, thanks to the Utah Utes. The Utes demolished fellow Pac 12 foe Stanford, and they did so largely due to the play of linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Lloyd came out like a man with his hair on fire to start the season. Three straight games with ten+ tackles, an interception, forced fumble, sack, and two fumble recoveries as the icing on the cake. On Saturday, Lloyd returned to that form, putting it all together in one game.

It seemed at times like Lloyd was teleporting out there on the field on Saturday. He was making plays all over the field, from sideline to sideline, down the field and in the backfield. Lloyd was a disruption in both the running and passing games. He was making tackles and showing great instincts against the run. Lloyd put pressure on the quarterbacks and was able to get home once.

To top it all off, he was able to snag an interception and take it home for a touchdown. No matter what you need, Lloyd can do it. He's a complete linebacker and deserves more buzz than he's currently getting in the 2022 NFL Draft class of linebackers.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view