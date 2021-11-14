NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker

The following players have been invited to the 2022 College Gridiron Showcase. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

College Gridiron Showcase

WR Anthony Turner Grand View

WR Quentin Harrison Cal Poly

WR Tyshaun James Central Connecticut

TE Kevin Ventura-Cortes Concordia St. Paul

OT Andrew Rupcich Culver-Stockton

EDGE Vaughn Taylor Jr. Morehead State

LB Devon Cathcart Lincoln (PA)

CB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg State

K Andre Labat Fort Valley State

K Calum Sutherland UL Monroe

P Ben Niesner Valparaiso

