NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker
The following players have been invited to the 2022 College Gridiron Showcase. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
College Gridiron Showcase
WR Anthony Turner Grand View
WR Quentin Harrison Cal Poly
WR Tyshaun James Central Connecticut
TE Kevin Ventura-Cortes Concordia St. Paul
OT Andrew Rupcich Culver-Stockton
EDGE Vaughn Taylor Jr. Morehead State
LB Devon Cathcart Lincoln (PA)
CB Dallis Flowers Pittsburg State
K Andre Labat Fort Valley State
K Calum Sutherland UL Monroe
P Ben Niesner Valparaiso
