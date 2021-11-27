Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
NFL Draft: Cyclones Running Back Sets Record

Iowa State running back, Breece Hall, sets record with 24th game in a row with a touchdown. Does it help boost his 2022 NFL Draft stock? View here to learn more.
Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall put an exclamation point on what might have been his final collegiate game. One of the top-rated runners on the NFL Draft Bible big board, Hall ran for a career-high 242 rushing yards during the Cyclones 48-14 rout over TCU. It was the 24th consecutive game with a touchdown, a new school record (Bill Burnett), as he became the first Iowa State player to notch at least 250 scrimmage yards and four scrimmage touchdowns in a game since former Heisman Trophy winner Troy Davis, who accomplished the feat on Sept. 28, 1996, according to ESPN.

 

"As special as I've seen him," Campbell said postgame. "Boy, oh boy, if there's a better running back in college football, I'd love to see him. So he's as special as they come, and if this is it for Breece Hall, this is one heck of a way to go out. So we're really proud of him."  

 

At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the record-setting Hall has a compact frame, with excellent burst and quickness, to go along with tremendous patience. In addition, he has proved to be a capable pass-blocker and an effective pass-catcher, making him a potential starter at the next level. The Wichita native is sure to receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine. However, an official decision on what his future holds is still to come.

 

"I don't know, we'll see. I don't know yet," Hall said when asked about his timeframe for deciding whether to enter the NFL Draft. "Probably sometime in the next week or so, we'll probably see. But for right now, I'm just trying to enjoy the rest of the season with my teammates and enjoy this last month of the semester and just be around my team and enjoy everybody."  

