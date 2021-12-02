Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft: DeMarvin Leal Declares - Teams Undecided On Role

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced his intent to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday via Instagram.
Author:

DeMarvin Leal Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced his intent to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday via Instagram.

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced his intent to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday via Instagram.

A versatile, explosive menace who played up and down the defensive line for the Aggies, Leal often slid inside/outside, as his athleticism and strength allow him to manipulate mismatches in the trenches. He finishes his collegiate career with 133 tackles (25 tackles for loss) and 13 sacks in 33 games, including eight and a half sacks in 2021.

“My time in Aggieland was cut short but I will always cherish my time with Texas A&M,” Leal said in the announcement. “I look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”

The San Antonio native was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of Judson High School. Leal was quick to make an immediate impact as a true freshman and showed vast improvement each year. While various teams will have conflicting opinions on where and how to utilize the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender, Leal is considered to be a potential top ten pick, according to the NFL Draft Bible big board.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Read More

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

demarvin leal
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: DeMarvin Leal Declares - Teams Undecided On Role

44 seconds ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

20 minutes ago
East-West Shrine Bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: East-West Shrine Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

27 minutes ago
Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

33 minutes ago
Jaxson Dart
Devy

Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update Week 13 2021

2 hours ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Interview with University of Alberta's Team Coordinator

6 hours ago
jalen tolbert
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Senior Bowl Invitee Declares for NFL Draft

17 hours ago
odafe oweh vs browns
NFL

NFL: Rookies Highlight in Week 12

17 hours ago
Breece Hall
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects on the Rise this Week

17 hours ago