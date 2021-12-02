NFL Draft: DeMarvin Leal Declares - Teams Undecided On Role

Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal announced his intent to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday via Instagram.

A versatile, explosive menace who played up and down the defensive line for the Aggies, Leal often slid inside/outside, as his athleticism and strength allow him to manipulate mismatches in the trenches. He finishes his collegiate career with 133 tackles (25 tackles for loss) and 13 sacks in 33 games, including eight and a half sacks in 2021.

“My time in Aggieland was cut short but I will always cherish my time with Texas A&M,” Leal said in the announcement. “I look forward to moving into the next phase of my life a better man.”

The San Antonio native was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of Judson High School. Leal was quick to make an immediate impact as a true freshman and showed vast improvement each year. While various teams will have conflicting opinions on where and how to utilize the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender, Leal is considered to be a potential top ten pick, according to the NFL Draft Bible big board.

