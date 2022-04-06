Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Eric Johnson Continues To Climb Up Boards

Johnson displayed versatility and violence in college which earned him an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson has had a strong pre-draft process. After weighing close to 230 lbs as a freshman, Johnson continued to add weight throughout his college career. At the moment, he weighs in at 299 lbs with almost no bad weight. His hand size of 10 inches and arm length of 34 ¾ inches are ideal for NFL defensive linemen. Johnson displayed versatility and violence in college, which earned him an invite to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. 

At the Rose Bowl, he had an impressive week, leading many teams to proclaim him the best player at the event. When the Senior Bowl called, Johnson was excited that his all-star game experience would not yet come to an end. He more than held his own among the nation's best seniors in Mobile, adding another strong week to his resume. 

Despite these head-turning performances, Johnson did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine. Not phased by that, the Illinois native ran a 4.84-second forty-yard dash at his pro day. The only defensive tackles at the combine that ran faster were Georgia's Devonte Wyatt (4.77) and Jordan Davis (4.78). Having close to ten visits scheduled, Johnson has the attention of several NFL teams. It will be exciting to see where he will land come draft day. 

