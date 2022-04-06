NFL Draft: Every Pick is a Gamble

Let's take a quick look at the draft history of these programs that currently reside with the projected top wideouts in the upcoming draft.

Every pick is a gamble.

Teams can burn the midnight oil, pulling double duty on draft evaluations and end up coming up short on a draft prospect. It does not matter the position or the round selected -- this is a high-risk, high-reward business. Meaning the consequences of failure are boundless and unavoidable.

For every Justin Jefferson there is a N’Keal Harry.

Remember that amazing toy you would see on television growing up as a kid? You had to have it! Christmas morning arrives and you realize quickly after unwrapping this glorious treasure that it’s complete junk.

Often that is the same scenario for NFL teams.

Everything adds up, but once they toss on the helmet and jersey what looked so spectacular becomes speculative. One of the greatest NFL minds we’ve ever known, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, hasn't been able to a top receiver early in the NFL Draft after repeated misfires.

In contrast, the Patriots' expertise finding mid- to late-round gems in the secondary are in a league of their own. Time and time again, the organization can draft and develop defensive backs with precision.

It is anticipated that another bountiful rookie receiver class is anxiously awaiting their turn at bat to become household names at the professional level.

If you continue reading this, I can assure you that no magical explanation will be given on how to distinguish between boom-or-bust prospects. It’s an opinion or observation that comes in handy while trying to sort through the masses of prospects. Usually, the highly-touted guys from the prestigious schools pique my curiosity.

Big names from big schools.

When Steve Spurrier was installing his dazzling passing attack at Florida, it was only a matter of time before NFL decision-makers wanted those Gators for themselves. Toward the back end of Spurrier’s reign, his receivers began getting noticed early in the NFL Draft.

First rounders like Ike Hilliard and Reidel Anthony never lived up to the hype. Jacquez Green, selected in Round 2, was a non-factor in the NFL. Spurrier coached the Gators from 1990-2001, so I’d feel comfortable mentioning two more highly drafted pupils, Jabar Gaffney and Reche Caldwell, who were drafted in the second round one year after Spurrier left Florida.

Hilliard played the longest, but by no stretch of the imagination did any of these former Gators live up to the expectations except possibly Jackson who did eclipse the 1,000-yard mark three time as a third-round selection. Cooper Kupp nearly out- produced Anthony and Caldwell’s career numbers in his 2021 Offensive Player of the Year season.

In this article we want to share a quick draft history of these programs that currently reside with the projected top wideouts in the upcoming draft.

Let’s begin with the obvious.

Alabama

History Lesson

2021 | 1st Round | Jaylen Waddle

2021 | 1st Round | DeVonta Smith

2020 | 1st Round | Henry Ruggs

2020 | 1st Round | Jerry Jeudy

2018 | 1st Round | Calvin Ridley

2017 | 3rd Round | ArDarius Stewart

2015 | 1st Round | Amari Cooper

2014 | 4th Round | Kevin Norwood

2011 | 1st Round | Julio Jones

Analysis

Hard to argue the success of that list above. Jones is a Hall of Fame player. Cooper has been among the top at his position but never reaching his projected pinnacle. Ridley has all the earmarks of an elite receiver and the disappointing setbacks over the last year certainly cloud his future progress, but he was obvious worthy of his draft status. The two rookies from last season performed admirably. Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards, while Smith hauled in 64 catches for 916. Tremendous rookie campaigns.

2022 Prospects

Jameson Williams – A torn ACL in the title game against Georgia derailed his bid to be the top overall receiver drafted in 2022. Speed is the hallmark of his game and even coming off the injury he is still considered a first-round prospect.

John Metchie III – Another Crimson Tide receiver suffering a torn ACL late in the college football season. His occurred in the SEC title game after putting together a fantastic season. With 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, he was poised to be in the mix of top talents. He’ll come off the board on day two of the NFL Draft.

Slade Bolden – Hard to say if Boden will hear his named called during the 2022 NFL Draft. A combine invite he served as a receiver and special teams’ player for Alabama. A kick and punt returner who ran a 4.66 in Indianapolis.

Observation

It is staggering the amount of successful first-round picks Alabama has developed. Eyeing up Stewart and Norwood as the only players listed not taken in the first-round show that Alabama delivers the absolute best or nothing at all. Florida had the nearly the same sort of run-on receivers but a drastically different result. Again, this all means nothing but does give you the sense something.

Ohio State

History Lesson

· 2020 | 7th Round | K.J. Hill

· 2019 | 1st Round | Parris Campbell

· 2019 | 3rd Round | Terry McLaurin

· 2017 | 2nd Round | Curtis Samuel

· 2016 | 2nd Round | Michael Thomas

· 2015 | 2nd Round | Devin Smith

· 2015 | 6th Round | Evan Spencer

· 2012 | 2nd Round | Devier Posey

Analysis

It’s a mixed bag of results. Thomas prior to the last two seasons was arguably the best wideout in professional football and McLaurin has proven to have exceeded his draft status. With six of those eight players taken in the top three rounds, the overall grade is disappointing. Campbell the school only first-round pick at the position since Ted Ginn went ninth overall in 2009, has been a complete bust. Ohio State has elite offenses every year. The running backs are top graded NFL material. Quarterbacks have been complete flops. Their 2022 wideouts better make good, or a red flag may be waved.

2022 Prospects

Garrett Wilson – It is difficult to find something to complain about when evaluating Wilson. He should be the clear-cut No. 1 receiving prospect in the draft class. Ran a 4.3 in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine and possesses control of his routes. A very polished player entering the league.

Chris Olave – Another 4.3 guy at the combine, Olave shares the traits that make Wilson so special. They check all the boxes. Speed. Route running. Separation. Dangerous after the catch with his speed and open field savvy comes into play.

Observation

The group go Gators we know were lousy. Alabama’s draft entries have been terrific. Then this Buckeyes group sends mixed signals. This is the fun of the NFL Draft and trying to decipher what players fall into the boom or bust category. These two 2022 Buckeyes prospects appear to have zero weaknesses, if for whatever reason they falter. The red flag might be waved for buyers beware for Buckeye’s receivers.

USC

History Lesson

· 2021 | 4th Round | Amon-Ra St. Brown

· 2020 | 2nd Round | Michael Pittman

· 2017 | 2nd Round | Juju Smith-Schuster

· 2015 | 1st Round | Nelson Agholor

· 2014 | 2nd Round | Marqise Lee

· 2012 | 2nd Round | Robert Woods

Analysis

Robert Woods help turn around the ‘619’ that was plagued with disastrous results during the glory days under Pete Carroll. Mike Williams the tenth pick overall in 2005, sort of was the lead-off hitter. He was triumphally terrible. Second-round picks Dwayne Jarrett and Steve Smith didn’t play to the standard of their draft grade. Jarrett was a complete waste of a draft pick, starting three games in four years with one career touchdown. Smith did produce one Pro Bowl, but it was one and done. Woods helped create a new narrative for Trojan wideouts. This is exactly what Wilson and Olave need to do for Ohio State.

2022 Prospects

Drake London – If London is the first receiver off the board on April 28th, I’ll have zero issues with the selection. A dual athlete who also played for the Trojans basketball team. Playing in just eight games in 2021 (ankle injury), London was still named PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Observation

St. Brown a day three pick for the Detroit Lions last season had a great rookie year. Pittman is proving to be worthy of his second-round grade. London is built for success and could end up being the best Trojans receiver since Keyshawn Johnson the first pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. Four of their last six receivers have come in round two and have performed quite well.

Arkansas

History Lesson

· 2013 | 6th Round | Cobi Hamilton

· 2012 | 4th Round | Joe Adams

· 2012 | 4th Round | Jarius Wright

· 2012 | 4th Round | Greg Childs

Analysis

That crew of fourth rounders in 2012 were a funky bunch. Covering the Cotton Bowl that year I watched the unit live. The connection continued during my first-year scouting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. While at practice we heard the unfortunate sound of Childs popping his Achilles (again). Matt Jones was a first-round bust in 2005. Basically, we must go back to 1962 and Lance Alworth to find a receiver who made an impact at the next level out of Arkansas.

2022 Prospects

Treylon Burks – His size and ability are going to remind you of a version of San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel. Burks lacks the elite speed Samuel possesses but with his physical stature and wideout skills are admirable. In some circles he is viewed as the top prospect at receiver. Shows the vast talents that lie ahead for NFL teams on the first night of the draft.

Observation

The Razorbacks have no history at the position. Truthfully, can anyone tell me the last prolific offensive skilled player out of Arkansas. Darren McFadden maybe? Hunter Henry? The last two Razorbacks chosen in round one from the skill side were McFadden (4th) and Felix Jones (22st) in 2008. Arkansas has not had a massive influx of first-round talent. Center Frank Ragnow is the only first rounder since the duo of backs came off the board in 2008. Burks is sort of the diamond in the rough, oddly enough coming out of a SEC program.

Penn State

History Lesson

· 2020 | 2nd Round | K.J. Hamler

· 2018 | 4th Round | DaeSean Hamilton

· 2017 | 3rd Round | Chris Godwin

· 2014 | 2nd Round | Allen Robinson

Analysis

Penn State may not have repeated star studded classes accustomed to other elite programs. However, there seems to be a substance to their players entering the draft regardless of their draft projections. Truth be told, I adored Godwin coming out of Penn State. Scouting him several times and then combining his forty at the combine (4.42), helped insure in my opinion he would be a lock for success. Robinson was fabulous in Jacksonville, struggled in Chicago (all Bears did) and now resurfaces with the defending Super Bowl champions in Los Angeles. Simply put, if the Nittany Lions are going to get a player to attract plenty of attention on draft day, feel comfortable they should make good on the selection.

2022 Prospects

Jahan Dotson – In my humble opinion, Dotson is the deluxe version of Pittsburgh Steelers Diontae Johnson. Similar in frames and skill set, Dotson is climbing up draft boards since his final days at Penn State. Scoring 21 touchdowns in his last 21 games played for the Nittany Lions has helped supplant him as a legitimate playmaker.

Observation

Bryant Johnson was the last receiver taken in round one out of Penn State in 2003. A year in which the Nittany Lions placed a total of four players in round one. Sometimes success collectively masks the individual’s weakness. Larry Johnson was the marquee name amongst the group that year. Johnson’s presence perhaps allowed Johnson to shine. Dotson was a one-man wrecking crew which leads me to believe he’ll validate his first-round projection.

In the strangest of ways this does give some sense of reference to where these guys are coming from and the history and legacy of those who played at these fine universities, they are currently representing in the NFL Draft.

Simply put.

No one knows.

Not even the best in the business can guarantee the success of a prospect.

