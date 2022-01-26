NFL Draft: Favorite Prospects In The NFLPA Bowl

The Cajuns were definitely ragin’ the past couple of seasons at the University of Louisiana because they were one of the most physical teams in all three phases and possibly the hardest-hitting defense in recent memory. In today’s game, hard hitting isn’t something that is always important, but this team did it right. Clearly, they are a very well-coached team, because this was an extremely technical team and showed big hits can be delivered while doing it cleanly. Gardner was second on the team in total tackles and added an interception and three pass deflections. Gardner’s improvement in pass defense let us know he isn’t a finished product and should encourage NFL teams that if they draft him, he will continue to improve his game and not take it easy because he thinks he made it.