Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: First-Round Party Crashers

NFL Draft season is here, and speculating first-round picks will be the headliner. Click here to view the prospects that could crash into the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Super Bowl concluded, it is officially draft season and there are a lot of players we must get to know. Like every draft, there are star players and long shots, but today we are going to focus on a lesser thought-of group of players: the party crashers. These are the prospects that might not get a lot of TV time leading up to the draft, but just might crash the first-round and work their way into America’s hearts. So get comfortable and let’s learn about some new prospects.

NFL Draft: First-Round Party Crashers

NFL Draft season is here, and speculating first-round picks will be the headliner. Click here to view the prospects that could crash into the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Potential First-Rounders

2022 NFL Draft prospects that could sneak into the first round.

Click here to view the scouting report.

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Click here to view the scouting report.

Read More

1 / 4

Running Back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

When it comes to the modern NFL running back, a player has to be able to do a little bit of everything and two prospects exemplify this trait the most: James Cook and Spiller. Unfortunately for Spiller, he wasn’t on a national championship team. That being said, Spiller might be the most complete running back in this draft. In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller’s lowest season in rushing yards was 946 and he averaged just under 200 receiving yards a season. During his entire career at Texas A&M ,Spiller was by far the team’s most dangerous player. Even if it was a late-game situation and a touchdown was needed, Spiller was still the go-to guy and that isn’t something seen very often. If he can have a big performance at the Combine, it is very likely we will be hearing his name called on the first night of the draft.

Tight End Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

As we see on a weekly basis in the NFL, all of the best offenses in the league have one thing in common: A big, strong, and athletic tight end, who is also a major big-play threat. Likely fits the bill perfectly. Coming from the nation’s biggest party crashers over the last two years, Coastal Carolina, Likely was in a perfect situation to put his tight end skills on display. Coastal Carolina was a run-first team and built their pass game off of that, so a player needs to be able to block if he wants to see the field. Couple that with his receiving skills and big-play ability and he is something special. The best potential for Likely being a first-round pick is with teams that have selections at the end of the round. Of the last 10 picks in Round 1, eight are in need of a tight end. It seems like the perfect opportunity for Likely to crack the first round.

Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming

The nation’s leading tackler with a whopping 142 tackles, Muma is an outstanding middle linebacker. He is a big and physical, and has the athleticism to play sideline to sideline. Hailing from a smaller Division I school, it can be difficult to get noticed. Muma made sure people were paying attention, as he put up great production and then had a great week at the Senior Bowl. For teams looking for a thumper at linebacker and someone who can play coverage, Muma is clearly the guy. It’s unfortunate that where a prospect plays can affect things because Muma should surely be getting more first-round attention.

Safety JT Woods, Baylor

If a team needs a ball-hawking safety, then Woods is the guy. He was tied for most interceptions in the country this past season and helped lead Baylor to a rare conference title. Woods took full advantage of his senior season because he not only had an outstanding season, he finished strong by being a standout player in two all-star games. His will to make an impression could give him a huge boost come draft day because it shows teams that he cares and that he is always trying to get better.

2022 First-Round Sleepers

2022 NFL Draft prospects that could sneak into the first round. 

Running Back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Running Back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

During his entire career at Texas A&M ,Spiller was by far the team’s most dangerous player. 

Tight End Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Tight End Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Coming from the nation’s biggest party crashers over the last two years, Coastal Carolina, Likely was in a perfect situation to put his tight end skills on display.

Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming

Linebacker Chad Muma, Wyoming

Muma made sure people were paying attention, as he put up great production and then had a great week at the Senior Bowl. 

Safety JT Woods, Baylor

Safety JT Woods, Baylor

 Woods took full advantage of his senior season because he not only had an outstanding season, he finished strong by being a standout player in two all-star games.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Latest Podcast Episodes

seattle seahawks nfl draft 2022
Mocks

seattle seahawks nfl draft 2022

just now
Running Back Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: First-Round Party Crashers

just now
hbcu legacy bowl.jfif
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Home Page

7 hours ago
Jah-Maine Martin
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 2 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

8 hours ago
USATSI_16827128
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Booker, 3-4 Defensive End, Stanford

12 hours ago
cu_pro_day_nfl_prospects__2hr1291
NFL Draft

Why “Spring Grades” are Important to NFL Prospects

14 hours ago
Grayson McCall
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

Feb 16, 2022
951976794
Mocks

NFL Draft: Denver Broncos 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Feb 16, 2022
DE De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

Feb 15, 2022