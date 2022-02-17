NFL Draft season is here, and speculating first-round picks will be the headliner. Click here to view the prospects that could crash into the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Super Bowl concluded, it is officially draft season and there are a lot of players we must get to know. Like every draft, there are star players and long shots, but today we are going to focus on a lesser thought-of group of players: the party crashers. These are the prospects that might not get a lot of TV time leading up to the draft, but just might crash the first-round and work their way into America’s hearts. So get comfortable and let’s learn about some new prospects.

NFL Draft: First-Round Party Crashers

When it comes to the modern NFL running back, a player has to be able to do a little bit of everything and two prospects exemplify this trait the most: James Cook and Spiller. Unfortunately for Spiller, he wasn’t on a national championship team. That being said, Spiller might be the most complete running back in this draft. In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Spiller’s lowest season in rushing yards was 946 and he averaged just under 200 receiving yards a season. During his entire career at Texas A&M ,Spiller was by far the team’s most dangerous player. Even if it was a late-game situation and a touchdown was needed, Spiller was still the go-to guy and that isn’t something seen very often. If he can have a big performance at the Combine, it is very likely we will be hearing his name called on the first night of the draft.

As we see on a weekly basis in the NFL, all of the best offenses in the league have one thing in common: A big, strong, and athletic tight end, who is also a major big-play threat. Likely fits the bill perfectly. Coming from the nation’s biggest party crashers over the last two years, Coastal Carolina, Likely was in a perfect situation to put his tight end skills on display. Coastal Carolina was a run-first team and built their pass game off of that, so a player needs to be able to block if he wants to see the field. Couple that with his receiving skills and big-play ability and he is something special. The best potential for Likely being a first-round pick is with teams that have selections at the end of the round. Of the last 10 picks in Round 1, eight are in need of a tight end. It seems like the perfect opportunity for Likely to crack the first round.

The nation’s leading tackler with a whopping 142 tackles, Muma is an outstanding middle linebacker. He is a big and physical, and has the athleticism to play sideline to sideline. Hailing from a smaller Division I school, it can be difficult to get noticed. Muma made sure people were paying attention, as he put up great production and then had a great week at the Senior Bowl. For teams looking for a thumper at linebacker and someone who can play coverage, Muma is clearly the guy. It’s unfortunate that where a prospect plays can affect things because Muma should surely be getting more first-round attention.

If a team needs a ball-hawking safety, then Woods is the guy. He was tied for most interceptions in the country this past season and helped lead Baylor to a rare conference title. Woods took full advantage of his senior season because he not only had an outstanding season, he finished strong by being a standout player in two all-star games. His will to make an impression could give him a huge boost come draft day because it shows teams that he cares and that he is always trying to get better.

