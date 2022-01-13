NFL Draft: Five Players to Watch at the 2022 Tropical Bowl

The Tropical Bowl will begin on January 15th in Orland, Florida where prospects will put their skills on full display for NFL teams. Click here to read about five prospects to watch.

Five Players to Watch at the 2022 Tropical Bowl

Now that a bow has been put on the College Football Playoffs, we turn our attention to the evaluation process and lead up to the NFL Draft in April. Before things begin to take shape in terms of draft positioning, we tend to get our first look at prospects in the postseason all-star games. One of the first to kick things off will be this year’s Tropical Bowl on January 15th, in Orlando, Florida. As we approach the game, the rosters hold several potential prospects and here are five to watch for.

Drew Plitt, Quarterback, Ball State.

A former All-MAC second-team honoree, Plitt is a quarterback to observe this weekend. He was named the MAC championship game MVP in 2020 and is coming off a season where the offense was directly on his shoulders for the Cardinals. Plitt throws a beautiful deep ball with over-the-shoulder touch. He can escape pressure and gain yards with good athleticism. After gaining traction during his 2019 and 2020 seasons, a strong performance on Saturday could help his draft stock immensely.

Kobie Whiteside, Defensive Linemen, Missouri.

The NFL places a premium on pass rushers, most of who work on the edge. But when you can get significant production from the interior, that is just as coveted. Whiteside is big at just under 300 pounds (298) with significant athleticism for his frame. A 2019 season in which he totaled 7.5 sacks put him on team’s radar. While his production was not as remarkable the past two years, his traits are evident on tape. With a chance to show his abilities against noteworthy talent this week, Whiteside is a player to watch for.

Changa Hodge, Wide Receiver, Virginia Tech.

A former standout at Villanova, Hodge had over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns for the wildcats in 2019. While the transfer to a power five program was derailed to an ACL injury in 2020, Hodge has the size and speed to excel at the position. During his time for the Wildcats, Hodge was a vertical threat that repeatedly won on the deep ball, often for six. His ability to separate against other FBS corners will be something to look for at the Tropical Bowl.

Jacoby Jones, Edge, Texas.

During his time at Butler Community College, Jones was a standout that became very highly recruited in the JUCO scene. He was not overly productive at Texas mainly due to his inability to work into their defensive scheme. With a body type and skill set of a 3-4 outside linebacker, Jones has strong traits to pair with his 6-foot-4 255-pound frame. With multiple power five offensive linemen invited to the tropical bowl, it will be interesting to see how he fairs in competition.

Colby Burton, Defensive Back, Hawaii.

After a tremendous career at McNeese state that earned him all-decade second team for the program, Burton decided to transfer to the group of five and play for Hawaii. Seeing action in 11 games in 2021, Burton is a smooth corner with great fundamentals. He has a knack for finding the ball and plays with a scrappy presence. With a stacked group of receivers, Burton can raise his stock, should he dominate in Orlando