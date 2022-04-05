Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Five Returning Prospects To Watch Next Year

Here are five returnees who have the talent to be viewed as high round draft picks next April

Going back to school can really help a prospects' stock. Players such as Kenny Pickett, Jahan Dotson and Zion Johnson went from really solid prospects to first-round talents. Here are five returnees who have the talent to be viewed as high round draft picks next April.

Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Syracuse had produced a number of really talented defenders as of late but none of the skillset Williams possesses. He has the upside to be a lockdown cornerback and has displayed elite man-to-man coverage ability on film for the past two seasons. Williams is rarely targeted but if he can record a few interceptions next season, he'll skyrocket up draft boards. There are some similarities to Jaire Alexander in Williams' game that teams will love and it is possible he ends up as the top cornerback in next year's draft.

Devin Leary, QB, NC State

There seems to always be a senior quarterback who rises up draft ranks to the first round. Leary was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football and a great decision-maker. He put together starter-worthy film every week and elevated the players around him. There isn’t a clear-cut top team in the ACC and if Leary continues to play at a high level and wins the conference, he could be one of the first seniors drafted in 2023.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, DE, Washington

There was a chance Tupuola-Fetui could have been a first-rounder off of his 2020 film. He then tore his Achilles leading up to the 2021 campaign limiting his season but he still looked great. If he returns to form in 2022, there is a good chance Tupuola-Fetui will be an All-American. He is an elite athlete, powerful and has a relentless motor. There are a lot of similarities between Tupuola-Fetui and Aidan Hutchinson. Both dominated as sophomores, injuries shortened their junior campaign and they returned as highly-touted seniors. Tupuola-Fetui could make that jump to be on the level of Hutchinson as a prospect.

Jordan Battle, DS, Alabama

It was a surprise when Battle returned for his senior season but he should be the favorite to be the first safety off the board for the 2023 draft. Battle is fast, with fantastic instincts. He can create turnovers and is a complete player. The game should continue to slow down for Battle next season and as the leader of the Alabama defense, teams will know they are getting a high IQ player who could start from day one. Xavier McKinney went 36 and Battle is a more talented Alabama safety. He could be a top 20 pick with another good season.

Austin Stogner, TE, South Carolina

Going into this past season, Stogner had the chance to be the first tight end off the board. Oklahoma misused him and didn’t take advantage of having an elite tight end. A move to South Carolina with Spencer Rattler could work wonders, as Stonger has the size and catch radius to put up great numbers next season and be viewed as a blue-chip tight end for next year’s draft.

