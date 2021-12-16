NFL Draft: Florida QB Leaves School - Looks to Prepare for 2023 NFL Draft

Emory Jones has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Where does he land to help develop his skills to the next level? Click here to read more.

Quarterback Emory Jones Transfers From Florida

Emory Jones has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Where does he land to help develop his skills to the next level. Click here to read more.

Yet another departure in Gainesville, Florida, as quarterback Emory Jones has decided to enter the transfer portal following Florida's bowl game against Central Florida. Jones was set to take the reigns as the signal-caller for the Gators this year after sitting Behind Kyle Trask. While that did come to fruition, the season did not go as planned for any member of the program, including Jones.

Finishing his first year as a full-time starter with 2,563 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions was not the line Jones planned. He also added just under 700 yards rushing and four scores. Adversity set in quickly when backup quarterback Anthony Richardson scored quickly in his time on the field, and fans began calling for Jones to be benched.

Click Here to Read the Scouting Report

A tumultuous season for the Gators, the controversy continued throughout the year and resulted in the firing of coach Dan Mullen. Both he and Mullen will be looking for new beginnings as they leave the University of Florida for other programs.

The hype behind Jones was worthy, as seen at times even during his 2021 season. At six-foot-two, 211-pounds, Jones is a playmaker with running-back qualities in terms of vision and athleticism. As a quarterback, Jones shows an easy release that produces a pretty ball with plenty of velocity. Jones is an effortless thrower, has the arm talent and acts as a created player when he's at his best.

Problems arise with Jones when he forgets to use lower leg drive, often resulting in missed throws. Jones will stay in a play for the long haul before running but often misses opportunities in his progression. In his social media posting, Jones stated he was open to going anywhere that "develops me and prepares me for the next level." Whoever is fortunate enough to land Jones receives a specimen with an abundance of tools. If they can refine Jones, look for his stock to rise to the levels he experienced coming out of high school.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view