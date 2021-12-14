NFL Draft: Former First Overall Hopeful Lands With a New Team

The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, Spencer Rattler, has found a new home with the South Carolina Gamecocks. How can he help boost his NFL Draft stock back up? Read more here.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler Transfers to South Carolina

Fans in Columbia, South Carolina, wish it was already August following the news that quarterback Spencer Rattler has decided on his next destination, the University of South Carolina. After a rocky tenure at Oklahoma University, things reached a boiling point in the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, where the six-foot-one 200-pound signal-caller was benched in favor of backup turned starter Caleb Williams.

Rattler finished his career at Oklahoma with 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns in the air. Rattler was often up and down as a starter showed glimpses of his high recruiting designation and projected draft position. Rattler is a twitched-up thrower who spins the ball with velocity and can stretch the field. Often, though, mistakes in processing or ad-lib procedures would cost the team and lead to his benching.

Questions were always floating over Rattler's head when it came to maturity. Many of these were answered when Rattler showed true professionalism in how he handled being relieved of his duties under the harshest of circumstances. With a new home in the SEC, the lights will remain bright for Rattler and his character.

The choosing of South Carolina does not come as too great of a surprise upon closer look. For one, rumors of reuniting with Lincoln Riley seemed unlikely. Shane Beamer surely played a great role in Rattler's decision by hiring a new Head Coach. Beamer coached Rattler underneath Lincoln Riley during their shared time in Norman, Oklahoma.

In an SEC east division dominated by Georgia in recent years, it may be tough to break through, but that is exactly what Beamer and Rattler intend to do this season. Regardless, a change of scenery may be best for Rattler, and we will see how that plays out for him, and the Gamecocks of South Carolina come 2022.

Read The Scouting Report For Spencer Rattler

