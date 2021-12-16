NFL Draft: Former Indiana Quarterback has Found a New Home

Indiana Hoosiers' transfer quarterback, Michael Penix, has chosen Washington as his new home. How does this affect his future draft stock? Click here to read more.

Former Indiana Hoosiers' Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Transfers to Washington

After four years at Indiana, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. decided to enter the transfer portal. He was only there for a limited time and has decided to continue his career at the University of Washington. The six-foot-three, 218-pound playmaker from Tampa, Florida, finishes his career in Bloomington, Indiana, with 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns passing to go with 165 yards and six scores on the ground.

A dynamic athlete, Penix Jr. flashes big-play ability when diving into his tape. He shows the ability to throw the deep ball with anticipation and has a strong arm to beat tight windows. A left-handed thrower, Penix Jr, has a unique throwing motion that is both twitchy and allows him to get the ball out on time. A five-touchdown game against Ohio State in 2020 helped Penix Jr. garner attention nationally and become a household name.

Unfortunately, the 2021 season and every other season at Indiana have ended early due to injury. It is hard to tell if some of the struggles Penix Jr faced are due to the lasting effects, but one would assume so. Perhaps a new environment with a familiar face will reinvigorate him and be a catalyst for a big rebound in 2022.

The transfer to Washington is no surprise as Penix Jr. reunites with his old offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach Kalen DeBoer in Seattle. The two will hope to re-kindle some of the game-changing moments that Penix Jr. has shown as they endeavor on the 2022 season. The Huskies will be worth monitoring come the fall.

