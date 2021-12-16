Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft: Former Indiana Quarterback has Found a New Home

Indiana Hoosiers' transfer quarterback, Michael Penix, has chosen Washington as his new home. How does this affect his future draft stock? Click here to read more.
Author:

Former Indiana Hoosiers' Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Transfers to Washington

Indiana Hoosiers' transfer quarterback, Michael Penix, has chosen Washington as his new home. How does this affect his future draft stock? Click here to read more.

Indiana Hoosiers' transfer quarterback, Michael Penix, has chosen Washington as his new home. How does this affect his future draft stock? Click here to read more.

After four years at Indiana, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. decided to enter the transfer portal. He was only there for a limited time and has decided to continue his career at the University of Washington. The six-foot-three, 218-pound playmaker from Tampa, Florida, finishes his career in Bloomington, Indiana, with 4,197 yards and 29 touchdowns passing to go with 165 yards and six scores on the ground.

A dynamic athlete, Penix Jr. flashes big-play ability when diving into his tape. He shows the ability to throw the deep ball with anticipation and has a strong arm to beat tight windows. A left-handed thrower, Penix Jr, has a unique throwing motion that is both twitchy and allows him to get the ball out on time. A five-touchdown game against Ohio State in 2020 helped Penix Jr. garner attention nationally and become a household name.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT

Unfortunately, the 2021 season and every other season at Indiana have ended early due to injury. It is hard to tell if some of the struggles Penix Jr faced are due to the lasting effects, but one would assume so. Perhaps a new environment with a familiar face will reinvigorate him and be a catalyst for a big rebound in 2022.

The transfer to Washington is no surprise as Penix Jr. reunites with his old offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach Kalen DeBoer in Seattle. The two will hope to re-kindle some of the game-changing moments that Penix Jr. has shown as they endeavor on the 2022 season. The Huskies will be worth monitoring come the fall. 

 *Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

Michael Penix
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Former Indiana Quarterback has Found a New Home

16 seconds ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Interview with Isabelle Chew, University of Oregon Valorant Coordinator

8 hours ago
USATSI_17246229
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Possible First Round Passer Enters the 2022 NFL Draft

18 hours ago
USATSI_16967357
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Texas A&M's Leading Rusher Declares

23 hours ago
college gridiron showcase
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: College Gridiron Showcase All-Star Game Tracker

23 hours ago
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

23 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

23 hours ago
micah parsons (2)
NFL

NFL: Rookies Are On The Rise And Not Looking Back

Dec 15, 2021
USATSI_15110031
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Boye Mafe, Defensive End, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dec 14, 2021
Member Exclusive