NFL Draft: Former Top Quarterback Prospect Has Found A New Home

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix has transferred to Oregon to compete for the Ducks starting quarterback job. Read more to see how this affects his future NFL Draft stock.

In a true case of Irony, Once a promising recruit for Auburn, Bo Nix has decided to move on and continue his career in Eugene, Oregon as a member of the Oregon Ducks. Nix burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2019 on a primetime Saturday night game against Oregon. The destined Auburn quarterback looks to be off to a promising start.

Unfortunately, a sub-par 2020 season resulted in the firing of long-time head coach Gus Malzhan, and a few bad performances led Nix to the bench in 2021. Nix finishes his time at Auburn with 7,251 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions passing to go along with 869 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

At six-foot-three, 213-pounds, Nix is a big athlete with an even bigger arm. Nix shows many physical gifts when watching his tape. A mobile quarterback with excellent velocity and imposing Moxy is more than enough to work within his game. When tasked with a broken play, Nix evades the rush and fires into tight windows or scrambles for yardage.

Due to accuracy and decision-making issues, Nix has been held up in his development. He often tries to throw off-platform with a clean pocket, leading to mistimed or inaccurate results. Staring down his receivers tends to hurt as well.

Nonetheless, with so much talent to groom, if Nix can further his development and win the job in Eugene, a big season in the pass-happy PAC-12 may be In-store. A re-uniting with his former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, the two will hopefully spark some of the true freshman magic experienced in 2019. While his draft stock is far in advance, a strong year for the ducks could lead to a rise for Nix come the 2023 NFL Draft.

