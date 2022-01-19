NFL Draft: Georgia Defensive Back Declares for Draft

Now after a year of growth both on and off the field, Kendrick finds himself positioned to be a selection in April’s Draft.

Georgia Bulldogs Cornerback Derion Kendrick Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After one lone season for the Bulldogs that resulted in an All-SEC second-team nomination, Orange Bowl defensive MVP, and a national championship, standout corner Derion Kendrick has decided his next stop will be the NFL. The former Clemson Tiger found himself in peril as recently as last spring after being dismissed from the program. Now, after a year of growth both on and off the field, Kendrick finds himself positioned to be a selection in April's Draft.

A former five-star recruit at receiver, Kendrick switched to corner after his freshman year. It proved fruitful as he would be named second-team All-ACC and first-team All-ACC in 2019 and 2020, respectively. He was heading into his senior season for the Tigers when an arrest was caused for his dismissal by coach Dabo Sweeney. After a trip to the portal, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs would prove to be home for Kendrick. When describing how Kendrick came to be part of UGA, George Somerville of dawnofthedawg.com said, "But bear in mind there was a risk in Smart taking on Kendrick. He left Clemson under a cloud and was not inundated with calls for his services. However, the faith Smart had in Derion Kendrick has paid off, in handfuls."

At six-foot-tall and 190 pounds, Kendrick has an athletic build and plays physical at the line of scrimmage. He excels with the ball in the air as he keys the receiver's eyes, tracks the ball and plays through the wideout's hands. He has multiple seasons of experience under two terrific coaching staff and played the field and boundary as a corner.

Some point to his lack of man coverage and off-the-field issues as a red flag when evaluating Kendrick. Kendrick may be around longer than he would like with a deep defensive class, particularly at the corner position. Teams may feel obliged to grab him if he can provide promising testing numbers to sure-up questions about his athleticism and show maturity in interviews. With his experience and production, his draft positioning bears watching as we inch towards the draft.

