NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Grading All 32 Teams Draft Haul

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone but before we look ahead, here is a look at how each team graded out over draft weekend.

Best Overall Draft

New York Jets NFL Draft

While the New York Jets have not experienced a lot of success on Sundays over the past few years, there is reason to be optimistic after this weekend. Just take a look at their first four selections which included Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall. Three of those players were the number one player at their respective position on many boards, with Johnson viewed as a top 3-5 prospect off the edge. It wasn't all front-loaded however, with promising prospects in later rounds including Jeremy Ruckert, and Max Mitchell becoming Jets. If these picks hit, expect the green and white of New York to be back winning sooner than later. 

Worst Overall Draft 

Pats Draft

Staying in the AFC East, the opposite end of the spectrum was the New England Patriots. While questioning Bill Belicheck may be dangerous, the selections by New England were perplexing, to say the least. Cole Strange projects to be a starter in the NFL, but a first-round selection seemed a little rich. Add to it that receivers like George Pickens were on the board when the Pats selected Baylor pass-catcher Tyquan Thorton, and you really start scratching your head. Some solid picks including Marcus Jones and Jack Jones at cornerback seemed to turn the ship around but then the pats selected two running backs with an already stacked room in New England. There is a real chance that those second-guessing Belicheck and the rest of the front office are left eating their words, but right now it's hard to envision that. 

Draft with the Highest Potential 

Ravens draft

The Baltimore Ravens leave draft weekend with a crop of talent that could truly transcend across multiple decades. Taking what many viewed as the best overall player in the draft at 14th overall in Kyle Hamilton was only the start. They backed up the selection with a specimen of a center in Tyler Linderbuam, a raw but rare athlete in David Ojabo, and a true nose that could hold down the fort for years in Travis Jones. They continued in later rounds with promising selections including the massive tackle Daniel Faalele, and traits dominant cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. We know the coaching staff in Baltimore can and will bring the best out of their players, making this class a potential scary sight for seasons to come. 

Draft Grades for Each Team 

Arizona Cardinals: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Arizona Cardinals Draft Class.

Atlanta Falcons: B+

Click here to view the full 2022 Atlanta Falcons Draft Class.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Click here to view the full 2022 Baltimore Ravens Draft Class. 

Buffalo Bills: A-

Click here to view the full 2022 Buffalo Bills Draft Class. 

Carolina Panthers: A

Click here to view the full 2022 Carolina Panthers Draft Class. 

Chicago Bears: B-

Click here to view the full 2022 Chicago Bears Draft Class. 

Cincinnati Bengals: A-

Click here to view the full 2022 Cincinnati Bengals Draft Class. 

Cleveland Browns: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Cleveland Browns Draft class. 

Dallas Cowboys: A

Click here to view the full 2022 Dallas Cowboys Draft Class.

Denver Broncos: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Denver Broncos Draft Class

Detroit Lions: A+

Click here to view the full 2022 Detroit Lions Draft Class.

Green Bay Packers: A-

Click here to view the full 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class.

Houston Texans: A+

Click here to view the full 2022 Houston Texans Draft Class. 

Indianapolis Colts: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Indianapolis Colts Draft Class. 

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

Click here to view the full 2022 Jacksonville Draft Class. 

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

Click here to view the full 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Draft Class. 

Las Vegas Raiders: B-

Click here to view the full 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Draft Class. 

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Draft Class. 

Los Angeles Rams: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Los Angeles Rams Draft Class. 

Miami Dolphins: C

Click here to view the full 2022 Miami Dolphins Draft Class. 

Minnesota Vikings: C-

Click here to view the full 2022 Minnesota Vikings Draft Class. 

New England Patriots: D

Click here to view the full 2022 New England Patriots Draft Class. 

New Orleans Saints: B-

Click here to view the full 2022 New Orleans Saints Draft Class.

New York Giants: B+

Click here to view the full 2022 New York Giants Draft Class.

New York Jets: A+

Click here to view the full 2022 New York Jets Draft Class.

Philadelphia Eagles: A 

Click here to view the full 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Draft Class. 

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

Click here to view the full 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Class. 

San Fransisco 49ers: C+

Click here to view the full 2022 San Francisco 49ers Draft Class. 

Seattle Seahawks: B+

Click here to view the full 2022 Seattle Seahawks Draft Class. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Click here to view the full 2022 Tampa Buccaneers Draft Class. 

Tennessee Titans: B-

Click here to view the full 2022 Tennessee Titans Draft Class. 

Washington Commanders: C-

Click here to view the full 2022 Washington Commanders Draft Class. 

