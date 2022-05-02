NFL Draft: Grading All 32 Teams Draft Haul

Best Overall Draft

While the New York Jets have not experienced a lot of success on Sundays over the past few years, there is reason to be optimistic after this weekend. Just take a look at their first four selections which included Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall. Three of those players were the number one player at their respective position on many boards, with Johnson viewed as a top 3-5 prospect off the edge. It wasn't all front-loaded however, with promising prospects in later rounds including Jeremy Ruckert, and Max Mitchell becoming Jets. If these picks hit, expect the green and white of New York to be back winning sooner than later.

Worst Overall Draft

Staying in the AFC East, the opposite end of the spectrum was the New England Patriots. While questioning Bill Belicheck may be dangerous, the selections by New England were perplexing, to say the least. Cole Strange projects to be a starter in the NFL, but a first-round selection seemed a little rich. Add to it that receivers like George Pickens were on the board when the Pats selected Baylor pass-catcher Tyquan Thorton, and you really start scratching your head. Some solid picks including Marcus Jones and Jack Jones at cornerback seemed to turn the ship around but then the pats selected two running backs with an already stacked room in New England. There is a real chance that those second-guessing Belicheck and the rest of the front office are left eating their words, but right now it's hard to envision that.

Draft with the Highest Potential

The Baltimore Ravens leave draft weekend with a crop of talent that could truly transcend across multiple decades. Taking what many viewed as the best overall player in the draft at 14th overall in Kyle Hamilton was only the start. They backed up the selection with a specimen of a center in Tyler Linderbuam, a raw but rare athlete in David Ojabo, and a true nose that could hold down the fort for years in Travis Jones. They continued in later rounds with promising selections including the massive tackle Daniel Faalele, and traits dominant cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. We know the coaching staff in Baltimore can and will bring the best out of their players, making this class a potential scary sight for seasons to come.

Draft Grades for Each Team

Arizona Cardinals: B

Arizona Cardinals: B

Atlanta Falcons: B+

Atlanta Falcons: B+

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: A-

Buffalo Bills: A-

Carolina Panthers: A

Carolina Panthers: A

Chicago Bears: B-

Chicago Bears: B-

Cincinnati Bengals: A-

Cincinnati Bengals: A-

Cleveland Browns: B

Cleveland Browns: B

Dallas Cowboys: A

Dallas Cowboys: A

Denver Broncos: B

Denver Broncos: B

Detroit Lions: A+

Detroit Lions: A+

Green Bay Packers: A-

Green Bay Packers: A-

Houston Texans: A+

Houston Texans: A+

Indianapolis Colts: B

Indianapolis Colts: B

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

Jacksonville Jaguars: C+

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

Las Vegas Raiders: B-

Las Vegas Raiders: B-

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: B

Los Angeles Rams: B

Miami Dolphins: C

Miami Dolphins: C

Minnesota Vikings: C-

Minnesota Vikings: C-

New England Patriots: D

New England Patriots: D

New Orleans Saints: B-

New Orleans Saints: B-

New York Giants: B+

New York Giants: B+

New York Jets: A+

New York Jets: A+

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Philadelphia Eagles: A

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

San Fransisco 49ers: C+

San Fransisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: B+

Seattle Seahawks: B+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

Tennessee Titans: B-

Tennessee Titans: B-

Washington Commanders: C-

Washington Commanders: C-