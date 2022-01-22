NFL Draft: Group Of National Champions Headed To NFL

This year’s title team of the Georgia Bulldogs far exceeds those expectations and may see almost every draft-eligible defender be drafted or acquired as a priority-free agent

Each year, any team that wins the College Football Playoff will surely have its fair share of draft prospects. This year’s title team of the Georgia Bulldogs far exceeds those expectations and may see almost every draft-eligible defender be drafted or acquired as a priority free agent. Here is a look into many of the declared Bulldogs on both sides of the ball.

Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Linemen

A huge presence in the middle of the Georgia defensive line, Wyatt and his partner Jordan Davis made it nearly impossible for offenses to run the ball. At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Wyatt has more than enough size to pair with impressive agility off the snap. Wyatt will be coveted in many schemes, a traditional one-technique that shows versatility and is slated to be gone in rounds one to two in April’s draft.

Travon Walker, Defensive Linemen

Run stopping may have been the Bulldogs forte, but pass rushing was also sufficient, thanks in large part to the services of Travon Walker. Like most of the front seven, Walker possesses terrific size and can win with speed and power on the edge. With his tweener size and skillset to work up and down the line, Walker looks to be gone by day two of the draft should he test well and remain healthy.

Lewis Cine, Safety

While the Linebackers and big guys up front got the notoriety, the secondary was also sound for Georgia, particularly at safety. One of the main reasons why was Lewis Cine. Proficient in multiple alignments, Cine likes to lurk near the line of scrimmage but can also play the hash marks and matchup on tight ends. The Bulldogs relied on his sure tackling throughout the year, as the ability to fill in the run game was something he excelled at. Cine is currently viewed as a day two selection in most projections.

After tearing his ACL earlier in the season, George Pickens returns to help the Georgia Bulldogs win the National Championship over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

A prototypical boundary receiver, Pickens has elite athletic traits that he used to create separation against some of the best defensive backs in the country. With the ability to separate vertically and strong hands, 50/50 balls are more like 80/20. Some have concerns due to his body composition and durability, which could slide him to the later rounds. If Pickens can stay healthy and add to his frame, he could be a huge steal for an NFL team.

James Cook, Running Back

The younger brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook, James has similar athletic abilities but a smaller frame. He was a security blanket for Stetson Bennett in the passing game between his smooth route running and soft hands. He works well on zone schemes and has great quickness and agility. Due to his stature, he is widely believed to be a day three pick in April.

Zamir White, Running Back

More of the between the tackle’s runner for Georgia, White is a big-bodied runner that breaks tackles and has swift feet. Sufficient in the open field, he should provide immediate value come the 2022 NFL season.

