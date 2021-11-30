Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
NFL Draft: Harbaugh - “Hutchinson Should Be First Overall Pick”

Author:

NFL Draft: Harbaugh - “Hutchinson Should Be First Overall Pick”

As the calendar nears bowl season, no prospect is hotter than Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The explosive pass-rusher finished off the Ohio State Buckeyes with three big sacks this past weekend—two weeks prior, he registered three sacks versus Penn State and now has a career-high 12 sacks on the year.

“I can tell you what I have seen is every single down he plays, he doesn’t take a play off,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Quite the opposite, and he’s the same way in practice. Athletically, strength, speed. I mean, he’s going to check every single box on and off the field.”

The NFL scouting community has taken notice of Hutchinson’s improved get-off and strength, as he has made tremendous strides after deciding to return to Ann Arbor for one more season—he has boosted his draft stock significantly because of it.

“If there’s a better player out there that’s draft-eligible than Aidan Hutchinson, I have yet to see them,” Harbaugh continued. “I don’t know who will have the first pick in the draft, but they should be studying — very thoroughly — Aidan Hutchinson and they should take him.”

With his star ascending, there is no telling how high Hutchinson may go come April but he has firmly entrenched himself into the conversation as the possible number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

