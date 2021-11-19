NFL Draft: Have We Seen the Last of Kedon Slovis with the Trojans?

Has Kedon Slovis taken his last snaps under center for the USC Trojans? Read more to get the latest news in USC.

Is Kedon Slovis Done in USC?

A lower leg injury will prevent him from starting this week against cross-town rival UCLA, leaving team officials to wonder what the future holds for the three-year starter.

"Right now, Kedon, we still don't like where he's at right now just from a health standpoint, so he's not truly able to go right now," USC interim head coach Donte Williams said.

This could be the changing of the guard that was inevitable, as freshman Jaxon Dart gets set to make his first career start, while those around the program believe that Slovis is giving the NFL Draft heavy consideration.

Despite a season full of struggles that have not gone according to the script for Slovis, he has still flashed glimpses of his pro potential. The thought process would be that in such a down year for quarterback prospects, he could still state a case as one of the stronger signal-callers in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

A student of the game, Slovis is known to be a cerebral decision-maker who sprays the ball around the field. There seem to be fewer pocket-passer types emerging from the college ranks and Slovis offers the ability to sit back and diagnose while possessing the arm strength to make all the throws. Through all the adversity, the losses, the coaching change, the interceptions and now the latest injury, his demeanor handling the media has been that of accountability and responsibility.

Last offseason, Slovis dialed up the services of notoriety quarterback coaches such as Jordan Palmer and long-time Tom Brady mentor Tom House. He also attended the Manning Camp, in order to surround himself with greatness and learn from other top quarterbacks. With over 7,500 career passing yards and nearly 60 touchdowns under his belt, he has enjoyed plenty of memorable moments.

Will it equate to enough for an NFL franchise to pull the trigger on taking him in the first round? Probably not. However, the NFL Scouting Combine is an event catered to the strengths of Slovis, fused with a strong pro day workout, he could suddenly start to re-ascend up draft boards with a few other blue chips to choose from.

Think Davis Mills and the Houston Texans, a similar blueprint would apply. Be sure to check back, as we continue to monitor one of the hottest storylines leading up to the NFL underclassmen deadline on January 18th.

