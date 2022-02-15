NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

The first day of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is off to a bang with about 20 NFL scouts in attendance and a handful of media.

The first day of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is off to a bang with about 20 NFL scouts in attendance and a handful of media. Tulane University is hosting the event in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium, showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

With the partnership from the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl has the support of gridiron legends such as Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams. The week of practice will cumulate with the bowl game on Saturday, February 19th at 4:00pm eastern on NFL Network.

Stay tuned for continuous coverage here at NFL Draft Bible, as we bring you the names you need to know. Below are the standouts from the first practice for Team Robinson:

#4 Aqeel Glass | Alabama A&M | QB

Height: 6036 | Weight: 233 | Hand: 858 | Arm: 3238 | Wingspan: 7900 (Verified Measurements From NFLPA Collegiate Bowl)

The strong-armed signal-caller arrived to New Orleans fresh off his NFLPA Collegiate Bowl performance, where he made a strong bid for MVP honors. Glass clearly stood tall above all other quarterbacks during the first group, connecting on several lasers to his Alabama A&M teammate Dee Anderson; keep an eye on this combo during the game on Saturday, they are bound to connect. A talented deep ball thrower, Glass also demonstrated the ability to work the short-to-intermediate part of the field, connecting with highly touted running back Ezra Gray on another dazzling pass. For Glass, he will look to carry this momentum into his pro day on March 9th after failing to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. He currently projects as a late Day Three/UDFA-type prospect.

#8 Ladarius Skelton | Southern | QB/RB

Height: 6013 | Weight: 226 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3178 | Wingspan: 7448 | Forty: 4.99 | Vertical: 27.5” | Broad: 9-3 | Shuttle: 4.47 | Three-Cone: 7.69 (Verified Measurements and Testing Numbers From HBCU Combine)

One of the true dual-threat prospects in this event, Skelton took reps at both his collegiate position of quarterback but caught the attention of pro scouts with his plays out of the backfield as a running back. The position switch could be beneficial to his long-term staying power at the next level. The HBCU Legacy Bowl was designed to provide players such as Skelton this very opportunity—to showcase his skill-set at a new position. While his timed speed could come into question during the evaluation process, Skelton has shown the type of burst and change of direction that is worthy of a hard look at the next level.

#29 Al Young | Jackson State | CB

Height: 5110 (School Site) | Weight: 195 (School Site) | (Verified Measurements Unknown)

A ‘Prime U’ disciple, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders would be proud of his cornerback protégé. Young was the defensive star on day one, making a pair of interceptions, including a dart from the aforementioned Glass that bounced off the chest of Arkansas Pine Bluff wideout Joshua Wilkes. Young would later make another pick, demonstrating the type of instincts and anticipation that would make his mentor proud. Now that he has caught the attention of observes in attendance, Young will need to continue to have a strong showing, in order to boost his draft stock to priority free agent status.

Keep it locked to NFL Draft Bible for exclusive coverage of the 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans and follow us @NFLDraftBible for live updates!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes