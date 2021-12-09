NFL Draft: High-Potential Quarterback Decides not to Declare
Phil Jurkovec Returns to Boston College - Will Not Declare for the 2022 NFL Draft
Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be staying another year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, as he looks to regain the momentum from his first year at Boston College in 2020. After his stint at Notre Dame, the 6'5'' 225-Pound led Boston College to a 5-5 record in a shortened 2020 season. He accumulated 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first full year as a starter.
The Junior signal-caller looked to build off a promising 2020 campaign but unfortunately missed a good chunk of the 2021 season due to a hand injury. Jurkovec returned in November and will hope to start his 2022 season with a boost.
Jurkovec has a strong presence in the pocket with his stature and poise. When in rhythm, he shows the ability to drive the ball and evade the rush. However, when his mechanics break down, he tends to miss high or have a ball fall short when making opposite hash throws. With his size, Boston College coaches will be looking to get more out of his lower body and refine his passing technique. Jurkovec can begin to make a name for himself come the 2023 NFL Draft if he can do so.
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
Read More
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.