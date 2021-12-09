NFL Draft: High-Potential Quarterback Decides not to Declare

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec chooses to return for next year. Can this help his 2023 NFL Draft stock? Click here to read more.

Phil Jurkovec Returns to Boston College - Will Not Declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec chooses to return for next year. Can this help his 2023 NFL Draft stock? Click here to read more.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be staying another year in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, as he looks to regain the momentum from his first year at Boston College in 2020. After his stint at Notre Dame, the 6'5'' 225-Pound led Boston College to a 5-5 record in a shortened 2020 season. He accumulated 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first full year as a starter.

The Junior signal-caller looked to build off a promising 2020 campaign but unfortunately missed a good chunk of the 2021 season due to a hand injury. Jurkovec returned in November and will hope to start his 2022 season with a boost.

Jurkovec has a strong presence in the pocket with his stature and poise. When in rhythm, he shows the ability to drive the ball and evade the rush. However, when his mechanics break down, he tends to miss high or have a ball fall short when making opposite hash throws. With his size, Boston College coaches will be looking to get more out of his lower body and refine his passing technique. Jurkovec can begin to make a name for himself come the 2023 NFL Draft if he can do so.

