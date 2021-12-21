NFL Draft: Hot Take Tuesday - Jeremy Ruckert Extremely Underrated

How important can Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert be to an NFL team at the next level? Click here to read more about this week's Hot Take.

The class of tight ends this year is extremely talented, and several players will be high-level contributors at the next level. Ohio State's tight end Jeremy Ruckert has the talent not only to be the best from this class, but he could also end up as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

One of the main reasons Ruckert doesn't get the attention he deserves is the school he plays at. Ohio State doesn't involve their tight ends as other teams do. In the Buckeyes offense, they are mainly utilized as blockers or the safety valves for a quarterback.

The Buckeyes also features three first-round caliber wide receivers and a future first-round pick at running back. They have more mouths to feed than any other program in the country. With that being said, Ohio State has prepared Ruckert for his transition to the next level.

The former 5-star recruit is arguably the best blocker at his position in the nation. At six-foot-five, 250-pounds, Ruckert has the size to handle linebackers and defensive ends. His athleticism is impressive and is consistently seen when asked to move in space or get to the second level. What separates Ruckert as a blocker is his technique. He wins the leverage battle, gets inside defenders' chests and routinely finishes blocks.

Ruckert makes the most of his chances when allowed to catch passes, especially in the College Football Playoff last season, where he had two touchdowns against Clemson. Ohio State gave Ruckert targets in that game, and he looked like an elite receiver.

Ruckert displays excellent hands as he plucks the ball out of the air away from his body and the defender. In terms of his route running, Ruckert does a really solid job of getting in and out of his breaks. He is quick enough to create separation and excels in getting open over the middle of the field. His size and hands will also make him a red-zone threat.

Even in such a pass-heavy league, teams are looking for tight ends who can be a threat as a receiver and block at a high level. To get on the field early on, coaches need to know they can trust their tight ends. Ruckert will have no problem in that regard, and he should be one of the better blockers at tight end early on.

Teams will value him on day two of the draft, and with his skill set, it wouldn't be shocking to see him outplay his draft position and then some. All the traits are there for Ruckert to develop into one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

