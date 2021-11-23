NFL Draft: Hot Take Tuesday - Jordan Battle Alabama Safety

Can Jordan Battle be the best safety of the Nick Saban Era? Read more to see where he could land in the NFL Draft and how he fits in the NFL.

NFL Draft Hot Take Tuesday: Jordan Battle will be the Best NFL Safety of the Nick Saban Era.

When it comes to developing safeties for the NFL Draft and the next level, the Crimson Tide have done an unbelievable job throughout the Nick Saban era. From Minkah Fitzpatrick to Eddie Jackson and recently Xavier McKinney, Alabama has churned out safety prospects. Their current top defensive back and one of the top players in the nation, Jordan Battle, has the talent to end up as the best of the bunch.

The hype for Battle started during high school, where he received offers from almost every top college in the country. In the end, Battle chose Alabama, and that decision has paid dividends. After playing a part-time role as a true freshman, Battle has started two years for one of the top defenses in the country. The 6'1" 210 tone-setter has made big play after big play for the Crimson Tide and has developed into the leader of their defense.

In big games, number nine has always shown up and made an impact. Whether it would be interceptions or locking down top weapons in coverage, Battle has consistently played at an elite level.

It was easy to tell from early on during sophomore season that he was going to be special. He looked like a fifth-year senior against Missouri and Texas A&M to start the season, as he was never out of control or lost on the field. His play gradually improved over the course of the season, and Battle ended up as one of the top defenders on one of the best teams ever.

CLICK HERE: JORDAN BATTLE SCOUTING REPORT

In a good safety class, Battle was considered a potential first-round pick going into this season. That praise was well-deserved.

The first thing that stands out with Battle on the field is his size. He is well-built, with fantastic length, that teams will fall in love with during the pre-draft process. Battle will check every box when it comes to his measurables, not to mention he has the frame to continue to add mass.

In zone coverage, Battle displays really impressive eye discipline. He stays grounded, relying on his instincts and speed to make a play on the football. His man coverage skills are great as well. His athleticism and fluidity allow him to stay with tight ends and slot receivers in coverage. He has some of the best man-to-man coverage skills in the nation, which should translate very easily at the next level. Battle has also shown he can create turnovers, with three interceptions already on the season.

When it comes to playing the run, Battle plays with physicality and high-level technique. He doesn't miss tackles and can lay the boom on ball carriers coming downhill. In addition to his ability in coverage, defensive coordinators will be able to rely on Battle in the box. He's also shown he can be an excellent blitzer and will impact that regard at the next level.

At the scouting combine, Battle should test well. He can play in deep or short zones and will be able to make an impact in the box. Whichever team drafts him is getting a day one starter, who will know the ins and outs of the defense. Battle can be relied on to be a defensive captain for the next decade.

There hasn't been a first-round safety since Darnell Savage, and Jonathan Abram went 21 and 27 in 2019. Jordan Battle is several tiers above both of them as a prospect and in a strong safety class, should be one of the few taken in the top 32 of this upcoming draft. He is talented enough to be one of the better safeties in the NFL early on in his career and could end up as a perennial pro bowler.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view