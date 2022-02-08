NFL Draft: Hot Take Tuesday - Senior Bowl Edition

This past Saturday marked the end of the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Even though the main focus of the week was on the quarterback position, there were a lot of other players who stood out and helped their draft stock. Here are hot takes on six of the Senior Bowl participants:

Jeremy Ruckert will finish as a Top Ten Tight End in Receiving Yards as a Rookie

At six-foot-five, 250 pounds, Ruckert has fantastic size for the tight end position. He is also very athletic and has a good first step. Because of Ruckert's blocking ability, he should be a starter as a rookie. His reliable hands and separation ability will make him a quarterback's best friend. At the Senior Bowl, Ruckert showed that he was an excellent receiver, consistently winning his one on one matchups against linebackers. Ohio State doesn't utilize their tight ends as much as other schools, yet Ruckert still flashed tremendous potential in that regard. Ruckert had 615 yards in his career as a Buckeye; it wouldn't be surprising to see him potentially top that as a rookie. Ruckert is a Long Island native, and a perfect landing spot would be to the Jets at either 35 or trade back into the first round, where he'd quickly become Zach Wilson's favorite target.

Trevor Penning Will be the Best Tackle from This Draft Class (Elite Tackle in the NFL)

Teams want to see small-school players finish the week strong. The adjustment in competition can take some getting used to, so progression is critical throughout the three practices. Penning did precisely that and then some. His third day of practice was as good as any practice performance from an offensive tackle in recent memory. He displayed his unbelievable grip strength and mauling mentality to pancake defenders. Penning looked like he was going against the FCS teams he tormented all season, just this time, they were wearing Ohio State and Penn State helmets. The athleticism and size are there for Penning to stick at left tackle and be one of the best run blockers in the NFL early on. Penning is working with offensive line specialist Duke Manyweather and if he gets his technique to where it needs to be in pass protection, being a perennial pro-bowler isn't out of the question.

Darrian Beavers is a Better Prospect than Zaven Collins

Based on Beavers' film, it was easy to see the similarities between him and Collins. Beavers then went to the Senior Bowl and showed another level of athleticism in coverage that few players at 255 pounds have. Beavers locked down some of the best tight ends in the draft throughout the week, exhibiting great instincts and change-of-direction skills. He made plays on the football and looked like the best linebacker in Mobile. It wouldn't be shocking to see him test better than Collins at the combine too. Devin Lloyd seems to be the favorite to be the first linebacker off the board but don't count Beavers out as the second one drafted in the first round come April.

Travis Jones is Linval Joseph 2.0

It wasn't long ago that Joseph was the top nose tackle in the NFL. The multi-time pro bowler was a dominant run defender who had solid juice as a pass rusher. Jones has a similar makeup to Joseph and should test exceptionally well at the combine. At the Senior Bowl, Jones showed off special power to collapse the pocket and take on double teams. He had several highlight-worthy one-on-one reps, which resulted in the offensive linemen on the ground, but he was also extremely impressive in 11 on 11s. Expect Jones to come off the board in the top 50 picks and be a day one starter for whoever drafts him with a good combine. Joseph is a lofty comparison, but Jones has the tools to ultimately reach that level of play.

Trey McBride is a Top 20 Talent in the Draft

Every offensive coordinator could use a player like McBride. He is an unbelievable blocker who never drops passes. Those types of guys play in the league for 10-15 years, and it wouldn't be shocking for McBride to have that kind of career. He took that next step as a senior, cementing himself as one of the top offensive players in the draft, and he showed why at the senior bowl. He is quick, really strong and will catch anything in his direction. The NFL has five to six difference-making tight ends, and McBride could join that group very soon. Teams like the Chargers, Cowboys and Titans need an elite tight end prospect to make that jump to the Super Bowl, and McBride should be that player they take.

Andrew Stueber will Start in the NFL for a Decade

The Michigan Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award this past season, and the biggest reason for that was the play of right tackle Stueber. Stueber kicked inside to guard and center for the Senior Bowl week and looked comfortable inside. His best projection is at guard at the next level, where his power and movement skills will stand out, as they did in team drills at the Senior Bowl. His work in 11 on 11s was excellent throughout the three practices. Teams should feel comfortable with Stueber as a plug and play guard for the next ten years.

