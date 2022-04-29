Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. 3rd Overall

With the third pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU. Read more below
USATSI_16785967

2022 NFL draft Houston Texas select Derek Stingley Jr., a cornerback out of LSU. It is a very surprising move as Stingley was not talked about as a top pick and for a team with so many needs, this is a big surprise. 

The Texans are coming off a surprisingly good four-win season but have a roster full of holes. Stingley who has had injury concerns in the past will need to stay healthy for this pic to pay off. It is especially surprising when a player like Sauce Gardner was still on the board if that was the position that they wanted. 

That being said when Stingley is healthy he is a big athletic and very talented player it just seems early to get him at number three.

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers

USATSI_15332442
