NFL Draft: Houston Texans select Derek Stingley Jr. 3rd Overall
With the third pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. of LSU. Read more below
2022 NFL draft Houston Texas select Derek Stingley Jr., a cornerback out of LSU. It is a very surprising move as Stingley was not talked about as a top pick and for a team with so many needs, this is a big surprise.
The Texans are coming off a surprisingly good four-win season but have a roster full of holes. Stingley who has had injury concerns in the past will need to stay healthy for this pic to pay off. It is especially surprising when a player like Sauce Gardner was still on the board if that was the position that they wanted.
That being said when Stingley is healthy he is a big athletic and very talented player it just seems early to get him at number three.
