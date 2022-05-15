NFL Draft: Interview with Baltimore Ravens Running Back Ricky Person Jr

After an exceptional draft by the Baltimore Ravens, the team continued to stack on talent with North Carolina State's running back, Ricky Person Jr.

Ricky Person Jr., NC State's running back, signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2022 NFL Draft. After an exceptional draft by the team, Person expects to have a great season alongside some of the other new, great talents, such as defensive lineman, Travis Jones.

Person began playing around six years old in his hometown recreation league. Though nothing really inspired him to play, he did have a lot of fun with it. As he got older, he took advantage of the talent he had for the game.

While in middle school, Person had thoughts of quitting football. When he brought it up with his coach, his coach let him walk. Because of this, Person took a moment to reflect on his decision and came back to the game. The tough love allowed him to show his talent. He never looked back since.

“Honestly, it’s just something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little kid.” Person said. “That was a low point but now it makes him appreciate things way more. When you have the game taken away from you, it just makes you sit and reflect and appreciate things much more.”

Person prepared both physically and mentally for the draft. He discussed one way that helped him overcome any mental blocks.

“I got a lot closer to God. I got baptized and started reading the Bible more. The Word helped me stay out of my head.” Person said. “[It’s about] keeping my mental strong. Now I see everything. Sometimes this race might take a little longer than that race.”

This strength allowed him to develop different skills in the game that would help him be a threat to other teams. Person knows that he can have multiple roles on a team.

“My blocking ability, my run style, and my IQ of the game [are what sets me apart].” Person said. “I set myself apart because I'm not in just one category.”

Person hoped that with whatever team he’d go to, he would have an explosive season, much like some of the rookies last year.

“Honestly those guys perfect their craft. They rely on their training. They play within themself and another scheme. What comes with that is a lot of responsibility. Honestly, all those guys did just that. They had determination.” Person said.

Though he appreciates his younger colleagues in the game, Person regularly looks to his fellow hometown veterans, too, like Todd Gurley, for inspiration in the game.

“People used to shy away from us. He was just another guy who had his head down and got to work.” Person said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a bump in the road for many draft prospects, including Person, but he took advantage of some of the silver linings of the pandemic.

“Covid impacted me and my family a lot. Mother ended up losing job. We couldn’t be inside the facility as a team anymore.” Person said.

Some of the ways the team coordinated and kept each other accountable was through recording workouts. He took steps to get to the next level. Because his parents really wanted him to finish college and get a degree, he came back for one more year to do just that. Besides his academics, he was able to be closer to his community during this time.

“I turned my whole garage into a weight room during COVID, I ran miles around my neighborhood.” Person said. “I was able to spend a lot of time with my younger brothers and work out with them as well. That was shined upon by taking advantage during COVID.”

Person’s universal advice is something that stuck with him since his middle school years when he almost left football.



“Never give up on your dreams, I know once before I was going to give up. You never know how things are going to pan out for you.” Person said. “When life hits you, it’s how you’re going to get up and respond.”

