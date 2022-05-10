Because so many younger guys are having great careers early on in the NFL, and this year’s draft class brings a lot of energy, Patchan is excited about the idea that he could mirror that same explosive early career.

This year’s NFL Draft is stacked with great talent in every round. With every player either bringing fantastic stats, a long list of honors, or something different to the table, it’s hard not to be excited for what's to come next season.

One of those talented guys is the Colorado football program’s Scott Patchan. Patchan is a defensive end who transferred from the University of Miami, where he collected 29 tackles, 14 solos, one sack and one forced fumble.

Since starting with Colorado, Patchan was elected to the 2021 PFF Preseason All-Mountain West, First Team, 2021 Athlon Preseason All-Mountain West, First Team and the Phil Steele Preseason All-Mountain West, Second Team. Some of his career highs include eight tackles versus Vanderbilt in September 2021, two and a half tackles for loss at Fresno State in October 2020 and two sacks at San Diego State in December 2020.

Patchan’s polished resume will make him an incredible asset to any team. His success started early and led being picked by the Indianapolis Colts in this year's draft.

Patchan started playing football in a clubhouse recreation league and ultimately transitioned to Pop Warner for the Tampa Wildcats. He originally played in Tampa for his high school career but finished in Sarasota.

“I really got to understand time management and everything that goes into football,” Patchan said.

Colorado State is where Patchan fell in love. He had the ability to showcase himself and all the aspects a player needs in order to grow. These moments allowed him to get the opportunity at the end of the month to hopefully hear his name get called.

“My dad played at the University of Miami and won a championship or two there. My uncle played there. My brother, Matt, played at the University of Florida around the time of a guy named Tim Tebow.” Patchan said. “I’ve just kind of grown up in this. I got a lot of good people in my corner.”

Patchan mentioned that he “wanted to check all the boxes” of what it means to be a great athlete.

“I was extremely productive in my last year and even the COVID year,” Patchan said.

Patchan knows he is tall, fast and strong enough as well as explosive, as he was able to prove that on his Pro Day. He found that his greatest attribute is his preparation before the game. Patchan prepares “like a champion” and his standout football resume proves that.

“I think that that’s exactly how I want to stand out.” He said.

Because so many younger guys are having great careers early on in the NFL, and this year’s draft class brings a lot of energy, Patchan is excited about the idea that he could mirror that same explosive early career.

"I think it means the world. I think it’s all about finding the right situation with the right team and the right staff.” Patchan said. He eluded to Tom Brady talking about preparing hard in order to execute well, which serves as a constant reminder.

On speaking about current NFL inspirations, Patchan really enjoys watching J.J. Watt. The way that Watt not only plays with “relentless pursuit,” but also his drive for giving back to the community is something Patchan admires about him.

“If afforded the opportunity to play in the NFL, I wanna do the same things off the field,” Patchan said.

Though Patchan has had an exceptional college career, there were a few curveballs on the road. The COVID-19 pandemic was one of those curveballs.

Patchan remembers how challenging it was for everybody on the team as it took half of their season away. However, he relied on the good company in Tampa to allow him to continue to train and stay physically and mentally ready.

“[My family] is just kind of ready for the moment just like I am. It’s been a long time for me.” He said.

The biggest piece of advice Patchan can give is something that can also be felt on a universal level, not just for those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"Be ready for your moment whenever it is,” Patchan said.

Patchan’s inspiration and drive for football are contagious, and he will now take those talents with him to the Colts.

