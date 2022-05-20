NFL Draft: Interview with UDFA Aakiel Greer

While at Saint Augustine, Greer polished his football resume and gained accolades along the way. Speed and agility are something most teams sought after in this year’s draft, and Greer checked the boxes of the type of athlete teams want in their roster.

If there’s one thing we learned from this year’s NFL Draft, it’s that talent ranged from first-round talent to undrafted free agents. Aakiel Greer, a wide receiver and recent graduate from Saint Augustine, is one of the talented players hoping to get his start in the NFL.

Greer was focused on the game from the time he could walk. At three years old, he began playing flag football in Kosciusko, Ms. He played all the way up to middle school. Once he got to high school, that’s where his love for the game elevated.

The draft journey has not been an easy one, but it certainly is a worthwhile one, especially for Greer.

“I have been training every day, going to the gym [and] working out tirelessly to make sure I’m ready and in shape when the call comes,” Greer said.

Because of his hard work and dedication, Greer grew into a stand-out football player. This work ethic is something Greer also believes leads to explosive, impactful seasons early in a player’s career.

“I am a versatile player. I think a lot of guys in this draft are just good at one thing when I can do several things, including [playing] outside receiver and slot and play all forms of special teams.” Greer said.

Greer’s draft journey, like others, has been very strenuous. Adding the COVID pandemic didn’t make things easier, but Greer took advantage of some things he could do.

“Covid has been a blessing and a curse,” Greer said. “It was tough watching all the D1 programs play while all the D2 programs had to be sent home. It was a blessing because it gave me more time to get better and work on myself.”

Greer frequently relied on the support from his family, especially his mom, throughout his entire life, let alone during the draft journey.

“My mom has been my inspiration my whole life. She is the only reason I began playing sports in the first place.” Greer said.

“I have always had to overcome being overlooked with limited opportunities. Throughout college, I just kept God first as well as having a praying family and I always defeated every obstacle that came my way,” he said.

Now, his family was super excited not only because of the draft but also because Greer recently graduated from Saint Augustine’s University on April 30. Greer agreed that no matter what happened in the draft, he was still grateful to be in this position.

“I have been through a process most people dream to be in, so I’m blessed,” Greer said.

Greer’s advice to younger athletes is something he tries to mirror every day.

“Keep God first be humble and go hard and you can never lose,” Greer said.

