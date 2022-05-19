NFL Draft: Interview with UDFA Tyrone Hill Jr

Though Hill is not yet with an NFL team, his athleticism is something teams still can take note of.

Now that the dust has settled on the 2022 NFL Draft, there’s still a full offseason and a handful of talent awaiting their shot in the NFL. One of those talents is safety from Washington State, Tyrone Hill Jr.

Hill fell in love with football around five years old. He always looked up to guys in the NFL like Tiki Barber. He was inspired by the athletics and all-around fun that players have in the NFL, so Hill got to work.

Hill played all through high school and into college, where was fortunate enough to play at two well-respected programs.

“I attended University at Buffalo; I was there for five years. And then for my final season, I went to Washington State due to the extra year of COVID,” Hill said.

Hill talked about how COVID hit his football team hard early on. His senior year, much like his colleagues, was cut short. Because of this, he used the extra year to get right with another football team before the draft.

In preparation for the draft, Hill focused on small steps that made big impacts. He emphasized the idea of taking every day “just one step at a time” and focusing on getting “one percent better every day.”

Hill brings a level of versatility to the game that can pose a threat to any opposing offense. He enjoyed learning about different positions and different team schemes.

“I feel like I’m really good at all aspects of the game,” Hill said. “I feel like I would be a great fit for any team,”

Throughout the strenuous draft process, Hill’s family supported him through everything.

“I have a very supportive family. They’re there with me, they give me words and feedback. We just wish for great things to happen.” Hill said.

Hill encourages younger athletes hoping to get their start in the NFL or another pro sports league to “always do more.”

“Focus on the tiny details that really matter,” Hill said. “Do what you’re asked to do and do more.”

Though Hill is not yet with an NFL team, his athleticism is something teams still can take note of.

