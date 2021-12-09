NFL Draft: Intriguing Wide Receiver Enters the Draft

Purdue wide receiver David Bell declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Can he be one of the better receivers in this class at the next level? View here for more.

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Enters the 2022 NFL Draft

The Boilermakers will be losing their top threat on the perimeter as Wide Receiver David Bell has decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. The junior from Indianapolis, Indiana, had an impressive 2021 season where he snagged 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six scores.

The 6'2" 205-pound playmaker was a handful for opposing corners and Big-10 defensive coordinators. The respect shown to him in his matchup against Notre Dame is indicative of his resume and skill set, as seen on tape. The Irish repeatedly double-teamed Bell or shaded a safety to his side. He still finished with seven receptions and over 60 yards.

A big, bodied target, Bell excels with the ball in the air. His ability to track and then attack the ball is impressive. Purdue knew he had a deep skillet and employed him often in the quick game where he could get the ball in his hands. Bell shows an ability to make defenders miss and be viable in the screen game. This versatility will suit him well as he looks towards a career in the NFL. Bell could quickly become a favorite target as he plays well in the middle of the field and can be a possession receiver. Good athletic testing could make his evaluation even more promising as he looks to increase his draft stock in preparation for the 2022 Draft.

