NFL Draft: Is The Aidan Hutchinson Hype Warranted?

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux has long held the throne atop the 2022 NFL Draft, but a new face has unseated him on Mock Drafts across the web. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson combines eye-popping production, freaky athleticism and profound intangibles to fuel a lofty resume, fit for the first overall pick.

While there might be some recency bias involved in this movement - Hutchinson had three sacks versus powerhouse Ohio State while Thibodeaux was shut out for the second time this year to rival Utah - watching Hutchinson's All-22 film from the 2021 season shows a consistently dominant force that wrecked offenses in every facet of the game.

First and foremost, Hutchinson is a monster rushing the passer. His improvement over his time with Michigan has resulted in a career-high 14 sacks in 2021, which ranks first in the Big Ten and 3rd in CFB. Hutchinson hasn't just been getting lucky, cleaning up on teammates' pressures or garnering coverage sacks.

He's consistently beaten his matchup in front of him, evidenced by his 73 total pressures and 21.8% pressure rate, which ranks first in the Big Ten. Furthermore, Hutchinson's numbers are historically impressive. He is one of just five Big Ten defenders to attain a pressure rate above 20% since 2018. His 21.8% rate is higher than former first overall pick Chase Young's 20.8% in 2018.

Aidan Hutchinson 2021 Pressure Rate Sports Info Sollutions

Hutchinson consistently attacks a tackle's outside shoulder and uses a variety of chop, swipe and rip moves to force tackle's to respect his outside rush.

Hutchinson's hand usage is the best of any draft-eligible prospect this year and is what really separates him from Thibodeaux. He understands how to time his moves to perfection and has even learned to set up advanced moves that most NFL defenders can't execute.

Hutchinson constantly has tackles worried about stopping an outside rush and often flashes his two hands towards their chest, baiting out a punch, then using a "Ghost" move to embarrass them.

Audio up for a quick breakdown on the "Ghost" setup and execution.

This is a highly technical move that Von Miller popularized, and it's extremely impressive to see an (unofficial) six-foot-six, 265-pound Hutchinson executes, compared to the six-foot-three, 250-pound Miller. Hutchinson's athleticism at his size and pass rush refinement speaks to how pro-ready he is and his respected work ethic, which does not seem to be dying down soon.

It's quite impressive how many moves Hutchinson has at his disposal when rushing on an outside track, and he uses that as his foundation to set up his go-to counter move, an inside club-arm over. Hutchinson will start his rush towards the tackle's outside shoulder like on every rep, but once the tackle oversets to the outside, Hutchinson reads it quickly and attacks space to the inside, taking what the tackle gives him and feasting.

It's incredibly important to have multiple ways to beat a tackle, especially transitioning to the NFL where the talent increases and tackles often prepare for their opponent by watching the film. Tackles will have nightmares trying to figure out Hutchinson's pass rush tendencies as he can beat their outside shoulder, inside shoulder and even run straight down the middle of their chest.

Hutchinson's speed to power conversion is a hallmark of his game and an aspect that should translate to the pros due to his get-off and technique. Hutchinson fires himself off the ball and aims for the tackle's outside shoulder, not showing his hand until he needs to. He'll often give a hard plant outside and then re-angle his body towards the tackle's chest, getting his pads lower than his opponents' and shooting his hands into their breastplate while driving his legs to generate immense power.

Hutchinson's variety of pass rush moves means tackles need to play perfectly to slow him down. Mis-time your punch, and he's beating you to the outside, bending and getting to the quarterback. Overset too far to stop that outside rush, and he's knifing inside and getting to the quarterback. Play with high pad level, and he's getting underneath you, collapsing the pocket and getting to the quarterback.

Hutchinson has all the tools to continue to produce at a high level in the NFL and should have multiple double-digit sack seasons while being a team's number one guy. He's going to get star treatment in the form of demanding double teams, and not only will this make his teammates' lives easier, hurt offenses' capabilities on protections and play calls, but Hutchinson has also shown he can still generate pressure versus two blockers.

Reps like those won't show up in the box score, but Hutchinson's impact goes beyond that. Furthermore, his value goes beyond rushing the quarterback - Hutchinson is a tremendous run defender, tallying 58 total tackles and 15.5 for a loss in 2021.

He possesses stellar play strength to set a hard edge, and force runs inside when offenses try to run towards him. He reads play designs quickly, violently taking on pullers when offenses try to get creative. He also has a tremendous motor to chase down from the backside when offenses run away from him.

It's incredibly difficult to avoid Hutchinson on the football field as he impacts the pass rush, run defense and occasionally pass coverage. Hutchinson looks very comfortable as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker who plays from a two-point stance. This defensive role requires Hutchinson to occasionally drop in zone coverage to patrol the flats, where he displays good route awareness and has the athletic ability to make a stop.

Hutchinson is the complete package on the football field and does everything you could ask for from an EDGE defender. The 2021 Heisman finalist was also a consensus All-American, Rotary Lombardi Award winner (top lineman in the nation), Ted Hendricks Award winner (top defensive end), Lott IMPACT Trophy winner and two-time captain for the Wolverines.

Hutchinson will draw comparisons to the Watt brothers, Bosa brothers and even Maxx Crosby or Za'Darius Smith are some good options too. At the end of the day, his father, Chris Hutchinson, former Michigan outside linebacker and MVP, says it best, "he is his own talent." The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will be ecstatic to land a blue-chip prospect to build their defense around. The hype behind Aidan Hutchinson is completely warranted.

