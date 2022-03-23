NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With the pillar position of quarterback in place, where will the focus of Jacksonville's draft be? Here is a look at the latest Jaguars mock draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a long fall from grace since their AFC Championship game appearance in 2016. Last year was perhaps the most dysfunctional, with the abrupt firing of rookie head coach Urban Meyer in a record-tying 13 games. With the franchise quarterback in place (Trevor Lawrence) and former Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson at the helm, here is a look at what the Jaguars could mimic come the draft in April.

Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

The Minnesota lineman has enough length to sufficiently protect the edge, even when his footwork may let him down. Consistently shows good timing of the snap.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Joseph primarily aligned as a free safety for the Fighting Illini, both as a single-high and a tandem. Pre-snap, he shows the football IQ and communication abilities to get his teammates lined up correctly in front of him.- Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Tyquan Thornton displays very good athletic ability with very good burst, speed, body control, and explosiveness. He displays a big catch radius with his long arms and frame.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

As a run defender, Peevy uses his play strength and the ability to stack and shed to make plays near the line of scrimmage.- Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly- Scouting Report Blurb on OC Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Quick initial step, comes downhill with a purpose. Jackson does a good job working around and dipping under blocks. Uses his hands well at the point of attack getting off blocks.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Spencer Burford, UTSA

Jaivon Heiligh displays excellent hip fluidity and a flexible lower half. This allows him to make sharp cuts and get in and out of breaks.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina

James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities. The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield.- Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Strong build with good size, serves as the field general on the back end of the Middle Tennessee defense. Plays with excellent eye discipline, trusting his eyes to consistently take him to the football when diagnosing run or pass.- Scouting Report Blurb on DS Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee St

