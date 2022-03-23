NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a long fall from grace since their AFC Championship game appearance in 2016. Last year was perhaps the most dysfunctional, with the abrupt firing of rookie head coach Urban Meyer in a record-tying 13 games. With the franchise quarterback in place (Trevor Lawrence) and former Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Doug Pederson at the helm, here is a look at what the Jaguars could mimic come the draft in April.
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 1 (1): 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Aidan Hutchinson is an experienced, productive and well-built defensive end. He primarily wins with his length and technique, managing distance well.- Scouting Report Blurb on 4-3 DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 2 (33): LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
The Minnesota lineman has enough length to sufficiently protect the edge, even when his footwork may let him down. Consistently shows good timing of the snap.- Scouting Report Blurb on LT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 3 (65): FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois
Joseph primarily aligned as a free safety for the Fighting Illini, both as a single-high and a tandem. Pre-snap, he shows the football IQ and communication abilities to get his teammates lined up correctly in front of him.- Scouting Report Blurb on FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 4 (70): oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Coby Bryant plays cornerback like a wide receiver and possesses scheme diverse traits plus fluid athletic ability which make him an intriguing prospect.- Scouting Report Blurb on oCB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 5 (106): oWR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
Tyquan Thornton displays very good athletic ability with very good burst, speed, body control, and explosiveness. He displays a big catch radius with his long arms and frame.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 6 (157): DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
As a run defender, Peevy uses his play strength and the ability to stack and shed to make plays near the line of scrimmage.- Scouting Report Blurb on DT Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 7 (180): OC Zach Tom, Wake Forest
Tom has long legs and an athletically built frame. Looks more like a “beefed up tight end” than offensive linemen. Impressive kick slide as he has smooth hips and quick feet, allowing him to get set quickly- Scouting Report Blurb on OC Zach Tom, Wake Forest
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 8 (188): MIKE D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State
Quick initial step, comes downhill with a purpose. Jackson does a good job working around and dipping under blocks. Uses his hands well at the point of attack getting off blocks.- Scouting Report Blurb on OG Spencer Burford, UTSA
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 10 (198): oWR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
Jaivon Heiligh displays excellent hip fluidity and a flexible lower half. This allows him to make sharp cuts and get in and out of breaks.- Scouting Report Blurb on oWR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 11 (222): TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities. The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield.- Scouting Report Blurb on TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
Jacksonville Jaguars Pick 12 (235): DS Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee St
Strong build with good size, serves as the field general on the back end of the Middle Tennessee defense. Plays with excellent eye discipline, trusting his eyes to consistently take him to the football when diagnosing run or pass.- Scouting Report Blurb on DS Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee St
