Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Jaguars Take Travon Walker 1st Overall

The first pick is in and it is Travon Walker. More Below

Travon Walker is the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a long process since the end of the season, with multiple names in play, the Jaguars have their guy in Walker. 

travon walker pro day

There were talks that the front office was in-limbo about who to select with reports saying that the coach, G.M, and Owner were on different terms. Well, all that is out the window, with the Jaguars selecting their franchise piece in Walker.  

The traits possessed by Walker were just too overwhelming for the Jaguars to pass on. Between fitting all the required size metrics, and exceeding in athletic testing, no prospect experienced as meteoric of a rise post combine as did Walker. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The real work starts now, as the Jaguars and Walker begin the rebuild in a few short months. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

In This Article (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_15048927
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State Wolfpack

By The NFL Draft Bible8 minutes ago
USATSI_13678998
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End, Oregon Ducks

By The NFL Draft Bible16 minutes ago
USATSI_15111857
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft Bible21 minutes ago
derek stingley jr
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible27 minutes ago
Aidan Hutchinson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line, Michigan Wolverines

By The NFL Draft Bible31 minutes ago
Travon Walker
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Travon Walker, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

By The NFL Draft Bible32 minutes ago
daniel jones 2021
Latest News

Giants Say No To Daniel Jones Fifth-Year Option

By Bobby Greco3 hours ago
ejmanuel si 1
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Is It 2013 All Over Again at the Quarterback Position?

By Ralph Ventre6 hours ago