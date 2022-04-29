NFL Draft: Jaguars Take Travon Walker 1st Overall

The first pick is in and it is Travon Walker. More Below

Travon Walker is the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. After a long process since the end of the season, with multiple names in play, the Jaguars have their guy in Walker.

There were talks that the front office was in-limbo about who to select with reports saying that the coach, G.M, and Owner were on different terms. Well, all that is out the window, with the Jaguars selecting their franchise piece in Walker.

The traits possessed by Walker were just too overwhelming for the Jaguars to pass on. Between fitting all the required size metrics, and exceeding in athletic testing, no prospect experienced as meteoric of a rise post combine as did Walker.

The real work starts now, as the Jaguars and Walker begin the rebuild in a few short months.

