NFL Draft: Jalen Pitre Can Be The Next Jevon Holland

Hot Take Tuesday - Baylor Bears safety Jalen Pitre

The 2021 safety class featured a solid group of players, including the first one off the board, Jevon Holland. Miami selected him 36th overall, even after sitting out his junior season. They saw a high-level athlete who could be a chess piece on their defense. Through 15 weeks, that pick looks like a home run. Holland has made play after play for the Dolphins defense and has displayed the talent to be a pro bowler in the future. This class has an eerily similar player to Holland and could even be better: Baylor's Jalen Pitre.

It didn't take long for Pitre to make an impact as a true freshman. He played in all 12 games, contributing 37 tackles, three of which were for a loss. Pitre had a solid sophomore campaign before injuries forced him to redshirt as a junior.

After his redshirt season, Pitre exploded onto the scene in 2020. He had 60 tackles, 11.0 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Pitre was truly phenomenal, utilized in a hybrid role for the Bears. Pitre lined up in the box, slot and deep, excelling wherever he was.

On film, he showed unbelievable instincts. It seemed as if Pitre was consistently one step ahead of the offense. He was always in the right position on the field, which led to so many big plays. Pitre made highlight-reel plays routinely. He didn't miss tackles and looked like a missile coming downhill.

Pitre had excellent route recognition and was a very fluid mover in coverage. He was always in the receiver's hip pocket. However, the most impressive aspect of Pitre's game was his mindset. There wasn't another player in the nation who had his physicality and tenacity on the field. His motor was unmatched.

This season, Pitre has taken his game to another level. He has been arguably the best safety in the nation this season. He has improved on all of his statistics and looked like the best player on the field, no matter who Baylor played.

Those similarities between Holland and Pitre were all over Pitre's film. The coverage ability, tackling, range and playmaking ability. Having that kind of player is rare, which is why Holland went as high as he did as a safety. Pitre might be better, though, and he is even more fluid of an athlete and showed more consistency.

A team in the back half of the first-round in playoff contention could look to add Pitre. Like Holland has been, he will come in from day one and be an impact player. Pitre is going to outplay his draft stock wherever he goes. He checks every box teams look for in a difference-making player and then some. It wouldn't be shocking to look back at the 2022 draft and view Pitre as one of the special players from the class.

