NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Select CB Andrew Booth At 42nd Overall.

The slide stops at 42 for Booth, and he lands with a team devoid of a premier corner. More Below.

Booth was thought to be one of the top corners selected in 2022 leading into the draft. Unfortunately, a lack of pre-draft evaluation due to lingering injuries seemed to have affected his stock. When healthy though, he can compete with the corners selected on day one thanks to his raw traits including fluidity, physicality, and foot speed.

When studying corners, it all starts with the feet and the ability to mirror receivers off the line in the scrimmage. Booth is perhaps the best in the class at doing this and will be able to step in early and help the Vikings.

Many thought Minnesota would select a corner in round one, but instead, they opted to trade down and acquire more capital. In the end, it may have all worked out for the Vikings, with Skol nation gaining a tremendous talent in Booth.

