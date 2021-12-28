NFL Draft: NCAA All-time Record-holder declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe declares for the draft after breaking passing yards and touchdown record this season. Read more for where he could go in the NFL Draft.

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

After a historic year at Western Kentucky, quarterback Bailey Zappe has decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. In a pass-happy offense, the signal-caller did not disappoint. He led the Hill-toppers to the Conference USA championship, where they fell short to UTSA. His record-breaking season was a big reason why.

Zappe finished the 2021 season as the all-time leading passer in NCAA history in both yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62). In a spread offense, Zappe showed the ability to stretch the field at a premium and displayed his skillset week after week and even against BIG-10 competition like MSU.

The six-foot-one, 220-pounds quarterback from Victoria, Texas, is a complete prospect from pre-snap to post. Zappe controls the line of scrimmage and dictates his reads based on pre-snap coverage looks and can adjust based on late rotations in the secondary. A marvel mechanically, Zappe throws a beautiful ball with excellent placement and velocity on display.

Teams may be wary of the gaudy stats due to his level of competition. However, Zappe's tape is so excellent fundamentally that many evaluators will be intrigued. An ability to process, drive the ball to the opposite hash, and place it in layered windows, will go a long way for Zappe. In a rather muddy draft class of quarterbacks, Zappe has a chance to separate himself as we approach the NFL Draft in April.

