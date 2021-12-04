Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
NFL Draft: Nebraska QB is Leaving the School

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is transferring from Nebraska. Where does he go and can he boost his NFL Draft stock next year? Read more to find out.
What seems like a long tenure as Quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers is coming to an end for Adrian Martinez. The 6'2'' 220-pound, four-year starter leaves Lincoln, Nebraska, with just shy of 8,500 yards passing and 45 touchdowns through the air. He also added 2300 yards rushing paired with 35 touchdowns as a Cornhusker.

Martinez Flashed early on, and his dual-threat capabilities were present during his Nebraska career. Martinez works well out of structure and uses his feet only when a completion is no longer viable. In 2021 Martinez had his best passing season by both yardage (2,863) and QB rating (148.9) under the tutelage of head coach Scott Frost. Martinez showed development as a passer but still has some limitations in his game.

When calm and poised, Martinez shows the ability to make tight-window throws and be a difference-maker when rolled out or scrambling. Often, Martinez misses the mark when his mechanics break down or feels rushed. If Martinez can approach his offseason with an emphasis on accuracy and overall awareness, he may be a standout in the 2022 season. Whichever coaching staff he chooses will look to play to his strengths as a dynamic playmaker while refining his technique as a passer. If the fit is right, Martinez could be finding himself in a decent position come Spring 2023 and the NFL Draft. 

