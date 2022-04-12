NFL Draft: New England Patriots and the Struggles to Draft Wide Receivers

We’ve come to learn even this Superman of head coaches has a kryptonite. In his pursuit of using the NFL Draft to fill his roster with productive long-lasting receivers, Belichick’s inefficacy is as legendary as his success as a head coach.

Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time.

His tenure in New England and ability to keep the Patriots playing at such an elite level is remarkable. A task never done and unlikely to ever be duplicated. Belichick took over in 2000, and it was not until his third draft with the Patriots the team elected to use a draft selection on a wideout.

Deion Branch was the first receiver drafted under Belichick’s regime in the second round of the 2002 draft. David Givens was drafted four rounds later of that same year, leaving New England looking very successful in evaluating the position in their first go at it.

What transpired after that is one of the most historically disastrous efforts in draft evaluation history. It is a collection on unprecedented levels in which their results yielded close to nothing.

Wes Welker and Randy Moss were brought into the organization after beginning their careers elsewhere. These acquisitions via trade or free agency masked the ugliness of draft results at this position.

Since 2000, the Patriots have drafted 17 receivers. With Branch and Julian Edelman highlighting the group that otherwise is filled with a complete fiasco of failures.

· 2002 | 2nd Round | Deion Branch

· 2002 | 6th Round | David Givens

· 2003 | 2nd Round | Bethel Johnson

· 2004 | 5th Round | P.K. Sam

· 2006 | 2nd Round | Chad Jackson

· 2008 | 5th Round | Matt Slater

· 2009 | 3rd Round | Brandon Tate

· 2009 | 7th Round | Julian Edelman

· 2010 | 3rd Round | Taylor Price

· 2012 | 7th Round | Jeremy Ebert

· 2013 | 2nd Round | Aaron Dobson

· 2014 | 7th Round | Jeremy Gallon

· 2016 | 4th Round | Malcolm Mitchell

· 2016 | 7th Round | Devin Lucien

· 2018 | 6th Round | Braxton Berrios

· 2019 | 1st Round | N’Keal Harry

· 2021 | 7th Round | Tre Nixon

Two names loom large when eyeing up the list.

Branch and Julian Edelman.

They conjure up the best New England has produced. Their Super Bowl legacies of five combined Super Bowl rings and two individual Super Bowl MVP trophies are undeniable and worthy.

Their individual contributions to the Patriots will endear for generations.

Statistically speaking, Dallas Cowboys Jason Witten has more career receptions (1,228) than the pair put together (1,138). Edelman ranks 81st overall in all-time catches with Branch currently tied at 148 overall. If you took Edelman’s receiving yards (6’822) and Branch’s (6,644) you would get 13,466 which would rank them 16th overall in the National Football League all time. Fifteen other players individually have more yards.

That is the absolute best New England has been able to produce via the draft.

The fifteen others drafted by the Patriots have not followed the ‘Patriots Way’ towards success. These players are staggeringly bad when looking back at the chronological order of receivers drafted under Belichick’s watch.

Clumping together every receiver absent of Branch and Edelman the collective results are not encouraging.

Remember Moss and Welker’s names mentioned earlier.

That is the blueprint being used once again after continuous misfires in the draft have left New England doing what they do best.

Acquiring outside help to fix the inadequate attempts made during the draft with this unit.

The most notable players currently on the Patriots depth chart where not draft by New England. DeVante Parker was recently acquired by trade over a week ago. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor both signed with the team last year via free agency. Jakobi Meyers signed with the Patriots after going undrafted in 2019, ironically, he was their best receiver last season.

Meyers brings up one silver lining in this debacle.

The Patriots' track record proves to be much more productive when drafting receivers in rounds six or seven or not at all. Rather than in the top three rounds. A sixth or seventh-round selection is a camp body under most circumstances.

Yes, the team hopes they materialize and make the practice squad at best. Anything on par with that or better is a tremendous bonus.

The careers of Givens, Edelman and undrafted Meyers collectively blow away the numerous draft capital wasted on players taken in the first three rounds. Berrios a sixth-round pick has carved out a career with the New York Jets after being released by the Patriots.

Branch is the only player taken in the top three rounds that validates his draft selection.

The others are so bad it does make you shake your head in amazement.

Bethel (second round) started nine games in New England. Jackson (second round) caught 14 passes as a Patriot. Tate (third round) scored three touchdowns. Price (third round) never caught a touchdown pass in the NFL. Dobson (second round) was a superstar compared to those duds and he caught 53 passes overall in his New England career. Then the icing on the cake is Harry. Four touchdown passes since being selected 32nd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. These former first-rounders days are certainly nearing an end in New England.

With the NFL Draft only a few weeks away, the Patriots may be looking to take a receiver early.

Do not pick up the phone.

Put in on

‘Do not Disturb’

History has shown it’s not a good career decision.

