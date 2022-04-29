NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints select Chris Olave 11th Overall

With the 11th pick in the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected wide receiver Chris Olave of Ohio State. Read more below

In the first move in the NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints moved up five spots to take wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State. Olave has been the most productive receiver for the buckeyes the last few years and will be joining 39 other buckeyes in New Orleans.

With Michael Thomas supposed to be returning to the team, the Saints could have a good offense as long as they can figure out the quarterback position. Olave is a burner at receiver. He can make any catch into a touchdown he is a hard worker and will fit in perfectly with this saints offense.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT