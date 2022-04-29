Skip to main content
NFL Draft: New York Jets select Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 4th Overall

With the fourth pick in the NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner of Cincinnati. Read more below
USATSI_18169915

With the number four pick, the New York Jets have selected Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, the consensus All-American cornerback out of the University of Cincinnati. The Jets are getting a lockdown corner and somebody who never gave up a touchdown in his college career. 

In a division with the Buffalo Bills and the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, having that number one corner is becoming more and more vital. Not only are they getting a player with the skills to compete with the league's best but they are getting someone who will fit right in with the New York media.

Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati Bearcats

USATSI_18169967
