NFL Draft: New York Jets select Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 4th Overall

With the number four pick, the New York Jets have selected Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, the consensus All-American cornerback out of the University of Cincinnati. The Jets are getting a lockdown corner and somebody who never gave up a touchdown in his college career.

In a division with the Buffalo Bills and the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, having that number one corner is becoming more and more vital. Not only are they getting a player with the skills to compete with the league's best but they are getting someone who will fit right in with the New York media.

